Cedrick Nkabinde, the Chief of Staff to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, was the target of a raid by the police officers on 8 October 2025

Nkabinde made allegations against National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, claiming he was being targeted

The Chief of Staff's name has been mentioned numerous times during Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee hearings

Cedrick Nkabinde publicly blamed National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola for any harm that could potentially happen to him. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

During a press briefing in Sandton on Thursday, 09 October 2025, Nkabinde made startling claims against National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola. Nkabinde also spoke about the raid on his home, where his brother was allegedly assaulted by law enforcement officers. The raid saw officers seize electronic devices as part of their ongoing investigations.

Nkabinde makes a startling allegation about Masemola

Towards the end of his press briefing, Nkabinde shared his frustration with Masemola, said he would be making those frustrations known through his lawyer. He then made a startling accusation.

"Should anything happen to me, National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will be responsible," he declared.

Nkabinde's name has been brought up numerous times by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony at the hearings in Parliament.

