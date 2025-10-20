Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrated his long-term partner, Mmabatho Montsho, when she turned a year older on Sunday, 19 October 2025

Ndlozi and Montsho gave social media users a glimpse into their relationship online

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the couple and admiration for Montsho's ageless beauty

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and his wife, Mmabatho Montsho, gave social media followers a glimpse into their relationship. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Retired politician turned radio host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi melted hearts on social media after wishing his wife Mmabatho Montsho a happy birthday with a simple message.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and his wife, filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho, keep their relationship away from the public eye except for the occasional social media posts. The couple lifted the veil and gave social media users a glimpse into their love while celebrating Mmabatho Montsho’s birthday on Sunday, 19 October 2025.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrates Mmabatho Montsho's birthday

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to his verified Instagram account to celebrate his wife Mmabatho Montsho turning 42 years old. The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician returned the favour after his wife welcomed him to the fourth floor with a sweet message in May this year.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared the same photos of his wife that he shared in 2024 to celebrate her birthday. The birthday message read:

“Happy Birthday 🥳 Montsho The Black @montshotheblack ❤️”

See the post below:

In the comments, Ndlozi’s wife, Mmabatho Montsho, replied and thanked her husband and his social media followers for making her birthday special. Mmabatho Montsho’s response read:

“Ke a leboga MntaneNkosi ❤️ thank you, thank you everyone 🙏🏾💗”

SA wishes Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's wife a happy birthday

Social media users filled the comments with birthday well-wishes. Some gushed over Mmabatho Montsho’s ageless beauty and her relationship with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Here are some of the comments:

fificatwalker gushed:

“She looked like this since I was 3. Today I’m a full adult, and she’s still the same way. Black don't crack indeed❤️❤️🔥🔥”

mondep_mbele praised:

“This couple is 🔥, reminds me of high school, cute boy and girl dating. They looked so cute together, you become a fan of the relationship 😂 when they break up, you get a mini depression, and when they make up, you're ☺️ happy.”

Jordannonhlanhla said:

“Authenticity. Happy birthday to the humble one🍰❤️🔥”

stevenmzamane commented:

“Many more blessings to Ause Buhle agole agole n God bless you guys together ❤️ with lots of love hip hop hooray #mzamane.”

56mps_he teased:

“Say wifey wa mino - not montsho the black 😂😍”

wetu4noni said:

"Happy blessed birthday, pretty lady, the most gorgeous and humble woman ever."

queendomine_s shared:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful half, May she be blessed more in this day🎉🎊🎁💝"

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi celebrated his gorgeous wife, Mmabatho Montsho, on her 42nd birthday. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

