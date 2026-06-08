Yusuf Omar, director of Omar’s Motor Den in eMalahleni, discussed the recent raid by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

The SIU visited his dealership in search of a R3-million Bentley Continental GT linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Omar's claims about the controversial tenderpreneur

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Yusuf Omar denied having any dealings with Hangwani Morgan Maumela, but South Africans aren't convinced. Image: @RSASIU

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – Yusuf Omar has claimed that he’s not affiliated in any way with Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

Omar, the director of Omar’s Motor Den in eMalahleni, made the statement during an interview with eNCA on Monday, 08 June 2026. The interview happened three days after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducted a raid at his dealership, looking to seize a Bentley allegedly linked to Maumela.

Maumela, who is a nephew by marriage to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is alleged to be the mastermind behind the R2-billion looting of Tembisa Hospital.

Omar denies having dealings with Maumela

During his interview, Omar claimed that he had no business dealings with the Tembisa Hospital or with the controversial tenderpreneur.

"I have no business dealings with Tembisa or Morgan Maumela. No business dealings. I have never been, and I have not been part of Tembisa Hospital. I'm not a syndicate. I am nothing to Morgan Maumela," he said.

He also added that he believed that the SIU was attempting to defame his dealership. Omar was initially arrested during the raid after he failed to cooperate, but later allowed the SIU, South African Police Service and Curator to execute the orders obtained from the Special Tribunal.

The SIU raided Omar's Motor Den on Friday, 5 June 2026. Image: @RSASIU

Source: Twitter

Why were the SIU at the dealership?

The SIU raided the dealership on Friday, 5 June 2026, to seize a R3-million Bentley Continental GT linked to Maumela. The Bentley could not be found on the premises, but the SIU seized documentation and CCTV footage, which they hope will lead them to the car.

Law enforcement officials believed that the vehicle was at the dealership, as it had allegedly been sold or transferred more than four times on paper, despite there being a preservation order.

The physical car never left the showroom floor during each sale, as only money and documentation exchanged hands. The SIU believes it was part of an attempt to conceal the asset. Omar, though, claimed that Maumela didn't own the Bentley when he purchased it.

What do you need to know about Maumela?

South Africans weigh in on Omar’s claims

Social media users reacted to Omar's claims with scepticism, saying that an investigation would ultimately determine the truth.

George Gopal said:

“The investigators will determine if that's true or false. The communication trail never lies.”

Peter Loui Pietérsz claimed:

“The SIU has sufficient evidence that Omar is associated with Maumela.”

Thabang Moropa added:

“A deep search needs to be made here. I suspect money laundering is involved in this dealership.”

France Makeke stated:

“No smoke without fire.”

Hilmer Kruger said:

“The SIU kept a close eye on his dealings for some time now.”

Chillyboy Munzhelele questioned:

“Why did he fight with the police then? If there’s nothing shady behind closed doors.”

Abuti Wa Chiskop stated:

“Something about this Omar Motor Den story is not making sense. How does a vehicle under preservation keep moving between companies and owners like a soccer player in transfer season? Bentleys disappearing, tribunal orders ignored, and luxury cars linked to hospital corruption. The SIU needs to dig deep here.”

Brenda Bisschoff agreed:

“This dealership needs to be thoroughly investigated.”

Herman Mashaba questions why Maumela remains free

Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba questioned why Maumela remained a free man.

The ActionSA leader posed the question as Maumela was implicated in the widespread looting at Tembisa Hospital.

South Africans weighed in on Mashaba's question, sharing their opinions about the whole situation.

Source: Briefly News