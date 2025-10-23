A video allegedly showing Hangwani Maumela’s luxury mansion has left South Africans angered and demanding answers

The property’s grandeur raised public concerns about spending and transparency among those in positions of power

The viral clip became a talking point about accountability and economic inequality in South Africa

South Africans voiced their outrage online after seeing a video allegedly showing Hangwani Maumela’s luxurious mansion and questioned the fairness behind it.

A TikTok video posted by Hangwani Maumela on 11 October 2025 has sparked outrage across South Africa after viewers claimed it showcased a lavish Sandton mansion allegedly linked to public funds. The property, located in the prestigious suburb of Sandhurst, Johannesburg, reportedly features hotel-style interiors, multiple bedrooms and dining rooms, a home salon, and even a massage parlour. According to Deeds Office records, the house at 25 Oxford Avenue was purchased for R70 million in 2021 by the MHR Maumela Family Trust, with a neighbouring property added the following year for R16 million. The video, which tours the mansion’s modern, glass-fronted design and luxury finishes, quickly stirred frustration among viewers.

The property’s opulence and scale have led to speculation about how it was funded, with many claiming that it represents the misuse of taxpayer money, though this remains alleged. The merging of two high-value plots to form a sprawling three-storey home has added to the public’s anger, especially at a time when many South Africans face financial struggles. The clip has reignited discussions about government transparency and accountability, as social media users debated the ethics of such displays of wealth by public figures.

South Africans question alleged mansion spending

The video, posted by user @slindelo_masikane, gathered more than 500 likes within days and drew hundreds of comments from frustrated South Africans. Many expressed concern over the alleged misuse of public money, saying the property’s extravagance felt insensitive given the country’s economic challenges. Many expressed anger over the alleged misuse of public money, saying the property’s extravagance felt insensitive given the country’s economic challenges. Others said the display highlighted the deepening gap between the privileged and ordinary citizens.

Mzansi’s online reaction has remained intense, with many calling for investigations and clearer information about the property’s ownership and funding. The controversy reminded citizens of how social media continues to expose the lifestyles of public figures. It has also sparked important conversations about accountability and fairness in leadership.

Here's what Mzansi had to say

khuzanincube wrote:

“This stealing has to do with a connection from above.”

Feroz said:

“How does the hospital look after being looted? How many people lost their lives, families lost breadwinners, parents, and orphaned kids... It’s crazy to be so cruel; only the devil can commit such atrocities.”

Monza Solomons wrote:

“Yoo kuthwa kukhla bana Garden Boy. 🥺 (Translation: Yoh, they say it’s the gardener’s children who did it. 🥺)”

Granny Motukisi commented:

“Iyyoo ka nako do ke tshwere ke tlala ha kena dijo mo ntlong shoo. (Translation: Yoh, at this time I’m starving, I don’t have food at home. 😢)”

Andi said:

“Donate to us as traumatised citizens. 😩😔”

Tinny Punku NH commented:

“This is a mall. 🤞”

Thabile said:

“Yooo bafethu inzima le. (Translation: Yoh, my people, this situation is tough.)”

Suzzyk wrote:

“What kind of a house is this one? More like Menlyn shopping centre, a family house that looks like a mall.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

