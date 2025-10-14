President Cyril Ramaphosa has shared details about a brief encounter he had with Hangwani Morgan Maumela

The president also shared his thoughts on the fact that the money used for Maumela's home was allegedly looted

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's comments, with some criticising his demeanour while discussing the matter

WESTERN CAPE – President Cyril Ramaphosa has sparked an uproar online for admitting that he met Hangwani Morgan Maumela once.

The president is linked to the tenderpreneur, who is accused of being involved in rampant looting at Tembisa Hospital, through a former marriage 47 years ago. Ramaphosa was married to Maumela’s aunt.

Ramaphosa maintained that he doesn’t have any dealings with the corruption-accused businessman, but did share that he met him once. The president made the admission while answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, 14 October 2025.

Ramaphosa details a coincidental meeting with Maumela

While the president admitted that he did not know Maumela, because he had never encountered him, and never seen him, he later told the NCOP that he had met him once.

Ramaphosa shared that during a 2024 jog in Sandhurst, a young man called him over, asking that the president say hello to his mother. When Ramaphosa asked who the mother was, the man said it was Mboneni Maumela.

The president explained that he knew Mboneni because they were at school together. The president further stated that Mboneni was coming towards the gate, but was wearing a morning gown.

“I immediately say that I can’t allow her to come into the street with a morning gown, and I go towards the gate, and I greet her,” Ramaphosa explained.

He added that he asked her how she was and then he left, explaining that this was the total interaction he had with Maumela.

Ramaphosa appalled by allegations levelled against Maumela

The president also shared how others often stopped him for photos or a chat while he jogs, so it was not a new thing. He then went back to discussing Maumela, saying that he was appalled knowing that the house was built allegedly with money meant for the health of the citizens.

“Am I appalled at the allegations that are being made against him? Yes. I am appalled. As I walk past that house, I know that house was built with the money, as it is alleged that it was not properly acquired, and it is money that should've been spent on the health of our people,” Ramaphosa said.

With investigations continuing into Maumela, the Asset Forfeiture Unit recently seized R325 million in assets from the tenderpreneur.

South Africans unimpressed with Ramaphosa’s response

Social media users weighed in on Ramaphosa’s response, with many criticising his demeanour while explaining his interaction. South Africans were upset that the president was laughing while discussing such a serious matter.

@Jake_Romani_ noted:

“He knows the house was built with that money, but will stand on the driveway. But imagine a whole President knowing a house was built by funds looted from your own government?

@RhuuMdluli stated:

“The fact that they’re laughing and joking while discussing such a sensitive issue is sickening.”

@RiebvJanbeeck said:

“This man giggles and plays cute when he’s in trouble.”

@SharkRayza added:

“South Africans, I salute you. Cyril tried to lie to you, and you went into detective mode and proved his lie. Now he says he knows Hangwani Maumela. This one thinks he's smart.”

@Squirrel1980021 stated:

“Now the memory is so vivid. From I do not know him to she was wearing a gown. We are not fools. This moron must go. I wonder if he can remember the colour of the gown.”

@TheJustCaused said:

“This one is no different from Sibiya. Tomorrow, new evidence will arise, and then he will pretend like he never came out to make this statement.”

@umjit_ogrand questioned:

“So now he knows him?”

