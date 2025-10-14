Shadrack Sibiya Denies Involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa Case
- The suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner, General Shadrack Sisibya, responded to a question about his role in the Senzo Meyiwa trial
- Sibiya fielded questions from Members of the Ad Hoc Committee, where he was testifying after he was called as a witness
- Sibiya said that he had nothing to do with the murder of Meyiwa, who was killed in the home of musician Kelly Khumalo's mother in 2014
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Suspended Deputy National Police commisioner General Shadrack Sibiya continued to face difficult questions from members of Parliament on 14 October 2025. He denied that he was involved in the case of slain football player Senzo Meyiwa.
Sibiya appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system by a criminal syndicate. As MPs continued to press him for information, Sibiya defended himself. When asked about whether he interfered with the investigation of the Senzo Meyiwa case, he flatly denied.
Sibiya denies Senzo Meyiwa case involvement
He said that he was not involved in the Meywia case. He was asked whether he was at the scene of the crime after Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014. He said at that time he was at home in Pretoria and received a call from the then-acting provincial commissioner at 11 pm.
He said he put a team together, and when he arrived at the scene, he went to the hospital where Meyiwa was rushed after the shooting. He said the hospital was packed and everyone was crying.
"I saw him lying inside there but from outside the ward," he said.
He said that he went to the scene of the crime. He said it was packed inside the yard. He gave instructions to secure and preserve the scene of the crime. He said his team was on a fact-finding task. He said he was never involved in the case and did not submit any statement.
What you need to know about Sibiya's testimony
- Sibiya said that he was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee in protest and agreed to testify after meeting with his legal team
- He said that he was targeted since the arrest of former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli
- Sibiya said that controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi tried to score a free Hotel meal when they met for breakfast
- Sibiya said that the arrest of the suspects accused of murdering AKA caused a fallout between him and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- Sibiya added that he followed the orders of the National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola when he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team
Sibiya accuses MP of working with Mkhwanazi
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sibiya accused Member of Parliament David Skosana of working with Mkhwanazi. He spoke during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.
Sibiya was unhappy with the questions Skosana asked him. He objected that Skosana was a complainant against him in court and would be unfair for him to use the platform to solicit answers from him before his court appearance.
