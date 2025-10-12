South Africans labelled their president a pathological liar after his contradictory claims about Hangwani Maumela

The pair were spotted together outside the house that was raided by the SIU amid the looted R2 billion Tembisa Hospital fund

Social media users called for the president’s arrest, while others shared their concerns about the country’s future

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied knowing his alleged tycoon nephew Hangwani Maumela.

SA lost trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa after he claimed to not know Hangwani Maumela.

Shortly after his claims, Ramaphosa was spotted hugging the businessman outside his mansion that was recently raided by the SIU in connection with the looted R2 billion Tembisa Hospital fund. The old video made its rounds on social media during the scandal, which made many South Africans lose trust in the president.

Mzansi citizens saw a pattern in Ramaphosa’s behaviour whenever there’s a political scandal in the country. He normally claims not to know a thing and moves on from the issue as if nothing happened.

Thousands of South Africans demand that the president be held accountable for his actions, either through imprisonment or stepping down as the leader of the country.

Hangwani Maumela’s home raided by SIU this week

This week, multiple luxury possessions were confiscated from Hangwani Maumela’s home in Sandton. The items included a collection of cars valued at over R5 million.

The raid was part of a large-scale investigation tied to major procurement corruption and looting at Tembisa Hospital. According to the SIU’s interim report, there are three syndicates alleged to have participated in the diversion of more than R2 billion from hospital contracts.

Maumela is implicated as being heavily involved in one of the syndicates. The businessman is said to be the president’s nephew by marriage.

Maumela is the son of Ramaphosa’s former brother-in-law, Basil Mudau. Ramaphosa has stated in the past that he had no personal relationship with the businessman and was not aware of his dealings.

SA shares thoughts about Cyril Ramaphosa’s behaviour

Social media users were not impressed by the president and said:

South Africans labelled President Cyril Ramaphosa as a pathological liar.

@Phuti Mojela🤍 wondered:

“Is it possible to arrest the president?”

@Bongani Mabaso commented:

“Cyril Ramaphosa is a pathological liar.”

@Xolani wrote:

“Ramaphosa is the worst thing that has ever happened to us, and the media fooled us into hating Zuma.”

@Melusi Mayisela pointed out:

“Ramaphosa can lie with a straight face.”

@Arcelia commented:

“One thing about Ramaphosa, he'll deny knowing anything.”

@TeeCeeZA 🇿🇦 asked:

“Guys, are we really going to sit and do nothing, or are we waiting for more scandals?”

@🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇿🇦said:

“He’s literally President Trump.”

@Jonathan Mhlanga stated:

“Cyril is a mafia. We have to understand that he's a DA agent working in the name of the ANC.”

Taxpayers speak out about looted Tembisa Hospital R2 billion

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans were appalled by the news of the embezzlement of the R2 billion meant to support a public hospital in Gauteng. Many people shared their concerns about the growing corruption in the country and demanded justice.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found that three syndicates, including one linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela and Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Social media users emphasised that all beneficiaries of the misappropriated funds should be imprisoned.

