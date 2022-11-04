The presidency has denied President Cyril Ramaphosa having ties to dodgy businessman Hangwani Maumela

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the businessman is the son of Ramaphosa’s former brother-in-law

Despite the president refuting claims, the DA’s Jack Bloom is adamant that there is a relationship between the pair

CAPE TOWN - The presidency has denied President Cyril Ramaphosa having ties to businessman Hangwani Maumela despite being related through a previous marriage.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied ties to a corruption-accused businessman. Image: Maja Hitij

Maumela was allegedly awarded almost R400 million in tenders from Gauteng public hospitals.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the businessman is the son of Ramaphosa’s former brother-in-law. He claimed that there was no relationship between the pair.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa does not have knowledge of Maumela’s business dealings, including his involvement with the Tembisa Hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

Previously Ramaphosa was questioned by Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader John Steenhuisen about the relationship. The president said he did not know the businessman.

Despite the president refuting claims, the DA’s Jack Bloom said there is a relationship between the pair, according to EWN.

Mzansi reacts to the connections:

@Luvuyo72591244 said:

“Why are they forcing him to admit a person he doesn’t know? That’s pathetic.”

@azaniano commented:

“Didn’t the state capture chairing judge play the same card to our former president?”

@Mnyama_muntu added:

“Kanti this guy doesn’t get tired of lying?”

