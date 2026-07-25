Ntsiki Mazwai dismissed Jacinta's latest remarks as lies, triggering a heated debate that quickly divided social media users

Many defended Jacinta, arguing she is at least trying to tackle South Africa's challenges

Supporters and critics traded sharp insults, with many saying the exchange has become one of X's most talked-about debates

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Ntsiki Mazwai's criticism of Jacinta sparked a heated debate on X. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai and Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked another heated social media debate after taking aim at Jacinta, accusing her of spreading misinformation and exaggerating facts. Sharing a clip of Jacinta discussing undocumented immigrants, Ntsiki claimed anyone who believed her version of events was the problem, adding that Jacinta had a habit of making up stories, statistics and history for dramatic effect.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing thousands of views and prompting South Africans to weigh in.

Ntsiki questions Jacinta's credibility

Ntsiki doubled down on criticism originally shared by another X user, who described Jacinta as:

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"educationally empty"

and urged people to watch the clip for themselves. Rather than letting the criticism slide, social media users flooded the replies, with some agreeing that Jacinta's arguments lacked substance while others felt the attack was unfair and overly personal.

Supporters rush to Jacinta's defence

Many social media users defended Jacinta and criticised Ntsiki Mazwai instead. Image: Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Source: Instagram

The criticism didn't sit well with many X users, who accused Ntsiki of repeatedly targeting Jacinta instead of offering solutions herself. One user, @Nama_Khoe, wrote:

"How come you are so fixated on putting Jacinta down? Lead your own revolution, Mama... I've never understood the bashing of someone doing something to change things."

Another commenter questioned Ntsiki's motives, asking:

"Did she not want to come to your podcast or is someone paying you to do what you are doing now?"

Others argued that Jacinta's growing influence appeared to be making her critics uncomfortable.

See more comments in the X post below:

Mzansi turns the heat on Ntsiki

Rather than piling onto Jacinta, many users aimed their frustration at Ntsiki. One user bluntly wrote:

"Lapho if she was contending for the position of JHB mayor with you, she was going to take it. You are no match to her. You are nothing compared to her. You are damaged goods."

Another user mocked Ntsiki's political prospects, commenting:

"You'll never be our Mayor in Johannesburg, a druggii. Never."

Several others insisted Ntsiki should focus on building her own movement instead of constantly criticising Jacinta, saying she seemed more interested in tearing down someone who was at least trying to spark conversations around the country's biggest issues.

Judging by the replies, Jacinta walked away with the support of a large portion of social media users, while Ntsiki found herself on the receiving end of some of the harshest criticism.

Ntsiki's comments ignite political debate

Recently Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai sparked heated debate after claiming that the growing March and March movement was a sign that South Africa was going back to white rule. The Land Party mayoral candidate defended her views, saying the party shares her values, but many social media users strongly disagreed, arguing that the movement focuses on illegal immigration rather than race.

Others questioned her political stance, while some critics said South Africa's immigration challenges should not be ignored, leaving the country divided over her controversial remarks

Source: Briefly News