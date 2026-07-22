Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate with her comments about the March and March movement

The Land Party mayoral candidate defended her stance and said the party shares her values

Social media users were divided, with many disagreeing with her remarks

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Ntsiki Mazwai's comments about the March and March movement divided social media. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again found herself at the centre of a heated political debate after weighing in on the growing March and March movement. The poet, activist and current Land Party mayoral candidate claimed on X that the anti-illegal immigration campaign is

"evidence that our country is going back to white rule."

Her post quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and prompting fierce reactions from South Africans.

Ntsiki Mazwai stands by controversial claim

Mazwai posted:

"March n March is evidence that our country is going back to white rule."

When one user suggested she was using the Land Party to grow her social media profile rather than pursue politics, Mazwai responded:

"The LAND PARTY shares the same values as me, hence they nominated me."

Her comments come as the March and March movement continues to attract national attention over its calls for stricter action against illegal immigration.

South Africans challenge Ntsiki Mazwai's views

Many X users dismissed Mazwai's statement, arguing that the movement is about illegal immigration rather than race.

@JoburgTiktok wrote:

"What exactly do you want black people to do? You are a politician now. You need to start coming up with solutions in every tweet you raise, not always showing us problems."

@LeratoM1tv added:

"You can't be mayor of Joburg with that stinking mentality. NEVER!"

@BanothileMabida also defended the movement, saying:

"Can you please leave March and March alone. We're asking you nicely because we know March and March is fighting for us unlike you useless politicians."

See more comments in the X post below:

Debate over immigration continues

X users criticised the Land Party mayoral candidate's controversial remarks. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Others questioned Mazwai's criticism, pointing to South Africa's challenges with illegal immigration.

@Siya_Mhlotshane wrote:

"What are the black leaders doing exactly? Buildings are hijacked, our towns have turned into slums."

Meanwhile, @Full_Circle_SA commented:

"Asians don't put up with illegal immigration. Europeans don't put up with illegal immigration. Why should Africans be expected to put up with illegal immigration?"

The March and March movement, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has organised protests calling for tighter border controls and stronger enforcement of immigration laws. While supporters say the campaign targets illegal immigration, critics argue that some of its messaging risks fuelling xenophobic attitudes.

Mazwai's remarks have once again placed her at the centre of a divisive national conversation, with many South Africans making it clear they disagree with her assessment while others continue to support her right to voice her political views.

Ntsiki defends foreigners amid healthcare debate

Recently Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai sparked debate after arguing that foreign nationals should not be blamed for long queues and overcrowding at South African public hospitals. She claimed the country's healthcare crisis stems from deeper systemic failures rather than the presence of undocumented migrants, urging people to hold the government accountable instead.

Her comments divided social media users, with many disagreeing and insisting that undocumented foreigners place additional strain on already overburdened public healthcare facilities, while others supported her call to focus on fixing the healthcare system rather than scapegoating migrants.

Source: Briefly News