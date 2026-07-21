A South African woman living in the US posted a TikTok on 19 July 2026 about the culture shock of using public bathrooms in America

Jocelyn said the large gaps under and between stalls left her feeling exposed, something she never experienced back home

South Africans in the comments flooded the post with thousands of replies, with many surprised to learn SA bathrooms were not the global standard

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The picture on the left showed American bathrooms. Image: @jocelyn_aw

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in the United States gave her followers something to think about on 19 July 2026. TikToker jocelyn_aw posted a video sharing her discomfort with American public restrooms, and the response from back home was immediate.

Jocelyn said the experience was something she had to address after noticing just how little privacy American bathroom stalls offer. She explained that the gaps beneath and between the cubicle doors left her feeling completely exposed.

"I like my privacy,and if my shoes are dirty, I'd like to have someone not stare at them while they're in the other stall."

User @jocelyn_aw added, laughing, that she also did not want anyone identifying her by her shoes should she be a little loud in there.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the bathroom debate

The post pulled in over 1,000 comments, with South Africans genuinely surprised that their bathroom standards were not the global norm.

No.Traffic.Here wrote:

"Social media showed us that we are not in fact behind."

ntomb'zanele said:

"That's why in movies when they hide they stand on the seat."

Joy Padayachee wrote:

"I'm curious but too scared to ask... how are the US restrooms?"

Specimen noted:

"Contrary to popular belief, South Africa is a first world country."

Bongxstar commented:

"The America doors in restrooms, barely any privacy."

W¡l€n€~ said:

"Please don't advertise our bathrooms. We're good on the US visitors for now."

Zaida. S wrote:

"Here in South Africa it's called toilets, not bathrooms."

Getty added:

"What is going on in America? They keep discovering things that are very normal."

FigmentOfYoImagination reflected:

"Sometimes I feel like America is not a real place. It's a myth that was introduced to us via media. It's like what I grew up believing to be this great country is just a random back room with a lot of decorations and that's the only angle the camera ever aimed at."

The Ferment Hobbyist wrote:

"TikTok has got to be the best thing ever. The revelations. America is actually a third world country, guys."

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Source: Briefly News