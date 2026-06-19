A routine gorilla trek in Uganda turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience after a confident blackback gorilla walked straight through a group of tourists

The viral video has amazed wildlife lovers while highlighting the importance of following safari safety rules.

Visitors on a guided gorilla trek were left frozen in silence when a massive blackback male ignored the recommended 10-metre distance and calmly brushed past them

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A gorilla trekking experience in Uganda has gone viral after a confident blackback gorilla calmly approached a group of tourists, ignoring the recommended safety distance and walking directly through the visitors. The remarkable encounter, shared by @dailymail on 18 June 2026, took place during a guided gorilla trek in Uganda's forests, where tourists had gathered to observe one of the world's most endangered animals in its natural habitat.

The layout captured a visitor's anxious expression as an adult gorilla moved directly past her along a narrow forest trail. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

The video captures the tense moment as the gorilla unexpectedly closed the gap between itself and the group during the final minutes of their one-hour viewing session. The curious animal chose a different route, casually brushing past stunned tourists who stood completely still. Uganda is home to more than half of the world's remaining mountain gorillas, making gorilla trekking one of the country's biggest tourism attractions.

Strict rules are in place to protect both visitors and the endangered animals. Trekkers are normally required to maintain a minimum distance of around 10 metres, avoid sudden movements, keep noise to a minimum and never attempt to touch or feed the gorillas. The guidelines are designed to reduce stress on the animals while also lowering the risk of disease transmission between humans and gorillas, who share approximately 98% of human DNA and are vulnerable to many human illnesses.

The visual showed a gorilla passing next to a tourist. Image: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

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Guides remain calm during close encounter

Despite the unexpected approach, the experienced guides remained composed, allowing the gorilla to move freely without interference. Wildlife experts say gorillas are generally peaceful animals when they do not feel threatened.

However, because they are wild and incredibly powerful, visitors are always advised to follow guides' instructions and avoid any actions that could be interpreted as aggressive. The blackback male eventually continued on his way, leaving the group with an unforgettable wildlife experience that few tourists ever witness.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media questions the safety of wildlife

The video by the page @dailymail has attracted millions of views across social media, with many users describing the encounter as both breathtaking and nerve-racking. Some viewers admitted they would have panicked, while others praised the tourists for remaining calm instead of running away, which could have escalated the situation.

Leonard_M._T._D. joked:

"How my sister moves through the house."

Brianna joked:

"How she felt."

Chris commented:

"What an experience."

Cam Harold commented:

"It's incredible how smart they are."

JoeTraul joked:

"Bro was like..."

Alfred the Tourist Guide claimed:

"I was the guide, btw."

Thisisrae369 commented:

"Sis' reaction is insanely valid."

Beeseven10 joked:

"Bro didn't even say excuse me."

Antonique T joked:

"I'm fully convinced that he and I would have hugged and been best friends."

Paige joked:

"Where did this traffic come from?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about gorillas

A video showing a man knuckle-walking to resemble a real-life gorilla is making the rounds online.

The world's oldest male gorilla, 61-year-old Ozzie, was found dead at Zoo Atlanta in the United States.

A female gorilla in the Democratic Republic of Congo gave birth to twin boys a few days after New Year's Day.

Source: Briefly News