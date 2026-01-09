A female gorilla in the Democratic Republic of Congo gave birth to twin boys a few days after New Year's Day

The birth, which took place in Africa's oldest and largest nature reserve, is described as a rare occurrence

People on the internet couldn't help but gush over the birth and wondered where the twins' father was

The rare birth of twin gorillas tugged at people's heartstrings. Images: cottonbro studio / Pexels, Virunga National Park / Facebook

Source: UGC

Mafuko, a 22-year-old mountain gorilla living in war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), gave birth to twin boys, a rare occurrence for the endangered primates. News of the birth left many animal lovers and conservationists swooning.

According to the country's Virunga National Park, the oldest and largest national park in Africa, the babies were born on 3 January 2026, the first birth of the year.

"Additional monitoring and protection measures are now in place to support the twins’ health during this critical early period."

The BBC states that Virunga is located in an area of conflict, controlled by the M23 rebel militia group, and was created nearly a century ago to protect Mafuko and her kind.

Take a look at the picture posted on Virunga National Park's Facebook account below:

Mafuko cradled her twin boys with love. Image: Virunga National Park

Source: Facebook

Internet adores the DRC twin newborn gorillas

Many intrigued social media users expressed their thoughts about the rare birth that has taken the internet by storm.

A hopeful Rutson Yakawonya said:

"May the human bloodhounds not kill them."

A proud Jubilee Babinga wrote:

"Well done, Mafuko, for ensuring continuity of your lineage and species. You deserve a special meal."

A curious Thomas Thomas asked:

"Where is the father of the twins?"

Olasupo Esohjey Crown pleaded with people on the internet:

"Let's do everything to keep them safe."

