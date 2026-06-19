A reckless driver at Kruger National Park ignored standard safety protocols during a tense encounter with a large bull elephant

Experts suggest the elephant was likely in musth, a state of heightened aggression, making the driver’s decision to keep the engine running particularly dangerous

The incident has sparked a debate online, with most complaining that the driver put other people in danger

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Kruger National Park tourist makes wrong moves in encounter with elephant. Image: @wildmapxplorer / TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a clip shared on 17 June 2026, an unidentified tourist at South Africa’s Kruger National Park narrowly avoided a life-threatening disaster with a large bull elephant. The confrontation occurred because the driver failed to adhere to basic wildlife safety rules. The driver chose to keep the engine running while attempting to force their vehicle past the animal.

Footage, which surfaced on TikTok via @wildmapxplorer, shows the driver doing the exact opposite of standard when near a wild elephant. The Essential Safety Protocols are first to give the elephant space by maintaining a distance of 50 meters. Next is to retreat if the elephant approaches, but the motorist only got closer before reversing in a panic. Next its important to turn off the car's engine, and the tourist revved his car. Elephants also display body language as a warning. Ear flapping or trunk swaying indicates frustration, like the elephant in the video. Never Block an Exit: Give the animal a clear path. While the bull in the clip was calm at first, bulls with temporal drainage or strong odours in musth are aggressive and should be avoided. Watch the video of the elephant run-in below:

Kruger Natiional park visitor dragged

The video has triggered a wave of indignation across social media, with viewers judging the driver. Wildlife enthusiasts noted that such behaviour puts both tourists and animals at risk. Read the comments below:

Elephants can get agitated by loud sounds. Image: Frans van Heerden / Pexels

Source: UGC

user18603618724153 could see the danger:

"That bull will transform this Fortuner into a go-kart."

RDJ defended the tourist:

'Guess you haven't seen the attacks on vehicles whilst their engines were off 🤔...my point being doesn't matter, depends on how the animal is feeling. I always reverse when the elephant is walking towards me."

Simon Tshimilandou said:

"It shook its head just to let him know that don't try me."

user4181293091552 was stunned:

"Yoh, when he took that step forward after the head shake😳"

Jellys Mgwenya said:

"The next tourist will be in trouble, I'm telling you, and he will be in trouble since this elephant 🐘 has been long provoked anyway."

kafusiMathe wondered:

"Why are you doing this? People don't follow the rules; this elephant will be angry for the rest of the week."

Working Dog shared:

"Guess you never watched the recent video where the OSV would not start !! It’s not the first time that has happened."

Other Briefly News stories about Kruger National Park

A man who broke the rules at Kruger National Park had to answer to people after he was made with outrage on social media.

A visitor at Kruger National Park posted a video showing a visitor who recklessly broke the rules to get a closer look at the wild animals.

The Kruger National Park's hundred-year birthday was overshadowed by the double murder that was the first in its history.

Source: Briefly News