Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

"So Worried Now": Ford Ranger Raptor Bursts into Flames on N1 in TikTok Video Amid Recall Concerns
People

"So Worried Now": Ford Ranger Raptor Bursts into Flames on N1 in TikTok Video Amid Recall Concerns

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A Ford Ranger Raptor was destroyed after bursting into flames on the N1 South near Ysterberg
  • The driver managed to pull onto the shoulder and evacuate safely before the vehicle was engulfed in flames
  • The incident highlighted growing concerns among online users following a recent Ford Ranger recall

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Ford bakkie catches fire in TikTok video
A Ford bakkie on fire in a TikTok video brough attention to their recent recall. Image: @mokhari03
Source: TikTok

On 16 June 2026, a motorist's drive along the N1turned into a race against time when a Ford Ranger Raptor ignited in Ysterberg. The driver managed to stop and after a man slammed the door shut, the fire only became worse.

A double-cab bakkie was on fire. A fire by @mokhari03 was a harrowing reminder of how quickly a mechanical failure can turn catastrophic. The driver’s quick thinking in pulling over was likely the deciding factor in their safe evacuation. The dramatic event occurred amidst a safety recall issued by Ford for certain Ford Ranger and Ford Everest models in Southern Africa with 3.0L V6 engines, built between June 2022 and March 2025. The recall warns of a fault that can cause an engine to stall, which increases the risk of an accident.

Read also

"Lots of strength to the family": 9-year-old dies after fatal truck accident in George, SA mourns

If a car catches fire, first, pull over immediately: Signal and stop in a safe location, move at least 30 meters away from the vehicle. Most importantly, do not open the hood as it would feed oxygen to the fire. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA speculates about Ford Ranger on fire

For Ford owners, the charred shell on the N1 was a warning of the potential consequences of unaddressed recall notices. As the investigation continues, drivers are urged to verify their VIN numbers against active manufacturer safety campaigns. The public reaction to the incident has been a mix of profound relief and rising safety anxiety. As footage of the inferno circulated online, many community members expressed gratitude that the driver escaped unharmed, while simultaneously voicing frustration over the perceived safety risks of modern high-performance vehicles. Read the comments below:

Ford recalled some models from 2024-2026
Ford recalled some models from 2024-2026. Image: Bill Pugliano
Source: UGC

SBT commented:

"We must normalise having fire extinguisher in our vehicles. Sorry to the owner and lets be happy that no one sustained injuries."

tshez'lele wrote:

"Fire extinguisher 🧯 must be compulsory now on vehicles."

Shekwa LB remarked:

"Hopefully insurance will pay. Sorry for your loss."

mokhwa7 exclaimed:

"Yoh I'm so sorry my friend 🙏 May you heal from this pain 🙏"

Read also

Canadian tourist shot dead at Kruger National Park

lebogang added:

"How I love this car and planning to buy it I'm now getting discouraged😭"

Tjo_tjo_tjo said:

"This is a reminder to me to go get my fire extinguisher serviced 😭"

user9761616637052 gushed:

"Thank God you pulled up immediately and saved your life. You will get a better one. Askies my brother. God knows and He restores🙏🏿"

ThomasS__ added:

"I worry now, we just bought Ford bakie two months ago 😳"

Other Briefly News stories about fire

  • People with done by a video of a delivery worker who risked his life in order to help save a car that burst into flames.
  • A video showed a fire that started in an informal settlement and it would people to speculate whether it was a part of the anti-foreigner movement.
  • South Africans were mortified by a fire that devastated an informal area and left many people homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Hot:
Identity card Fake modelling agency Joe Sibanyoni Yakov Smirnoff Sarah Lateiner