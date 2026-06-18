A Ford Ranger Raptor was destroyed after bursting into flames on the N1 South near Ysterberg

The driver managed to pull onto the shoulder and evacuate safely before the vehicle was engulfed in flames

The incident highlighted growing concerns among online users following a recent Ford Ranger recall

A Ford bakkie on fire in a TikTok video brough attention to their recent recall. Image: @mokhari03

Source: TikTok

On 16 June 2026, a motorist's drive along the N1turned into a race against time when a Ford Ranger Raptor ignited in Ysterberg. The driver managed to stop and after a man slammed the door shut, the fire only became worse.

A double-cab bakkie was on fire. A fire by @mokhari03 was a harrowing reminder of how quickly a mechanical failure can turn catastrophic. The driver’s quick thinking in pulling over was likely the deciding factor in their safe evacuation. The dramatic event occurred amidst a safety recall issued by Ford for certain Ford Ranger and Ford Everest models in Southern Africa with 3.0L V6 engines, built between June 2022 and March 2025. The recall warns of a fault that can cause an engine to stall, which increases the risk of an accident.

If a car catches fire, first, pull over immediately: Signal and stop in a safe location, move at least 30 meters away from the vehicle. Most importantly, do not open the hood as it would feed oxygen to the fire. Watch the video below:

SA speculates about Ford Ranger on fire

For Ford owners, the charred shell on the N1 was a warning of the potential consequences of unaddressed recall notices. As the investigation continues, drivers are urged to verify their VIN numbers against active manufacturer safety campaigns. The public reaction to the incident has been a mix of profound relief and rising safety anxiety. As footage of the inferno circulated online, many community members expressed gratitude that the driver escaped unharmed, while simultaneously voicing frustration over the perceived safety risks of modern high-performance vehicles. Read the comments below:

Ford recalled some models from 2024-2026. Image: Bill Pugliano

Source: UGC

SBT commented:

"We must normalise having fire extinguisher in our vehicles. Sorry to the owner and lets be happy that no one sustained injuries."

tshez'lele wrote:

"Fire extinguisher 🧯 must be compulsory now on vehicles."

Shekwa LB remarked:

"Hopefully insurance will pay. Sorry for your loss."

mokhwa7 exclaimed:

"Yoh I'm so sorry my friend 🙏 May you heal from this pain 🙏"

lebogang added:

"How I love this car and planning to buy it I'm now getting discouraged😭"

Tjo_tjo_tjo said:

"This is a reminder to me to go get my fire extinguisher serviced 😭"

user9761616637052 gushed:

"Thank God you pulled up immediately and saved your life. You will get a better one. Askies my brother. God knows and He restores🙏🏿"

ThomasS__ added:

"I worry now, we just bought Ford bakie two months ago 😳"

Other Briefly News stories about fire

People with done by a video of a delivery worker who risked his life in order to help save a car that burst into flames.

A video showed a fire that started in an informal settlement and it would people to speculate whether it was a part of the anti-foreigner movement.

South Africans were mortified by a fire that devastated an informal area and left many people homeless.

Source: Briefly News