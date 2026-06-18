“Lots of Strength to the Family”: 9-Year-Old Dies After Fatal Truck Accident in George, SA Mourns
A nine-year-old boy tragically passed away in the hospital on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, after being hit by a car in George earlier in the week. The devastating accident occurred on Monday morning, 15 June, along the busy PW Botha Boulevard. Local authorities have officially upgraded the case from reckless driving to a culpable homicide investigation as the grieving community processes the heartbreaking loss.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A report by the George Herald details how emergency services and Conville police rushed to the scene at approximately 11:50 AM on Monday following a distress call. Southern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies confirmed that the young boy was struck by a Hyundai truck while attempting to cross the road.
Police investigate fatal accident
The child was rushed to a nearby medical facility with severe injuries, but unfortunately succumbed to his trauma two days later. The tragic news was shared on the publication's official Facebook page, called George Herald, on 18 June 2026. The report offered no immediate details regarding the truck driver or the cause of the impact. The investigation into the fatal incident remains ongoing as police look for answers.
See Facebook post below:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Shattered viewers flooded the comments section, offering their deepest condolences and prayers for the family's healing during these trying times.
User @Elton Williams commented:
"So sad to read again about a young child who lost his life due to different drivers, hope he is found."
User @Johan Wessels said:
"And the culprit is probably on the loose."
User @Jennie Lok added:
"So sorry, lots of strength to family and friends."
User @Juliana Williams shared:
"Heartbroken."
Fransisca Macgrema said:
"Rest in peace, son."
User @Debbie Uys added:
"Oh no, such a pity."
3 Briefly News death-related articles
- Amberfield College in Centurion shared the devastating news of the tragic passing of Grade 11 learner Awande Okuhle Aphelelisiwe Mthembu, who died on Saturday, 13 June 2026.
- An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.
- The Australian fishing community is in mourning following the tragic and untimely passing of a devoted father who was killed while spearfishing with his friends near Rottnest Island.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za