A nine-year-old boy tragically passed away in the hospital on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, after being hit by a car in George earlier in the week. The devastating accident occurred on Monday morning, 15 June, along the busy PW Botha Boulevard. Local authorities have officially upgraded the case from reckless driving to a culpable homicide investigation as the grieving community processes the heartbreaking loss.

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A primary scholar has tragically passed away in the hospital following a horrific road accident in George. Image: George Herald

Source: Facebook

A report by the George Herald details how emergency services and Conville police rushed to the scene at approximately 11:50 AM on Monday following a distress call. Southern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies confirmed that the young boy was struck by a Hyundai truck while attempting to cross the road.

Police investigate fatal accident

The child was rushed to a nearby medical facility with severe injuries, but unfortunately succumbed to his trauma two days later. The tragic news was shared on the publication's official Facebook page, called George Herald, on 18 June 2026. The report offered no immediate details regarding the truck driver or the cause of the impact. The investigation into the fatal incident remains ongoing as police look for answers.

See Facebook post below:

Shattered viewers flooded the comments section, offering their deepest condolences and prayers for the family's healing during these trying times.

User @Elton Williams commented:

"So sad to read again about a young child who lost his life due to different drivers, hope he is found."

User @Johan Wessels said:

"And the culprit is probably on the loose."

User @Jennie Lok added:

"So sorry, lots of strength to family and friends."

User @Juliana Williams shared:

"Heartbroken."

Fransisca Macgrema said:

"Rest in peace, son."

User @Debbie Uys added:

"Oh no, such a pity."

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Source: Briefly News