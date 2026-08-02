Devon Hofmeyr, the spitting image of his famous father, tied the knot with Nikita Joubert this week

The ceremony at Bell & Blossom Wedding Venue in Pretoria drew a notable political guest

Steve Hofmeyr marked the milestone with a heartfelt message on social media

Steve Hofmeyr's wedded his long-term partner. Image: Devon Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

Steve Hofmeyr's lookalike son Devon has walked down the aisle, marrying his long-term partner Nikita Joubert in a picturesque ceremony this week. The couple exchanged vows at the Bell & Blossom Wedding Venue in Pretoria, roughly a year after their engagement.

The wedding kept a low-key feel with a small guest list, though it did attract at least one high-profile attendee: Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald. Photos shared on social media showed Devon dressed in a sharp navy suit, while Nikita wore a fitted lace gown. Devon marked the occasion with a romantic caption for his new bride:

"I found the one my soul loves."

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His father was equally moved. Steve Hofmeyr took to Facebook to share his pride, writing:

"I am becoming a daughter richer."

Devon Hofmeyr: More than just Steve Hofmeyr's son

Devon is Steve's second-eldest child and has carved out his own public identity as an outspoken Afrikaner activist. He regularly voices strong opinions on farm murders, race relations, and South African politics. His activism has not been without controversy. He appeared before the Groblersdal Magistrate's Court alongside members of the right-wing group Bittereinders, facing charges related to inciting public violence during a protest sometime in 2024.

Steve Hofmeyr's six children with five women

Devon is one of six children Steve Hofmeyr has fathered across five relationships over his three-and-a-half decades in the entertainment industry. The veteran singer has made headlines over the years not only for his music and political commentary, but also for various relationships and disputes over child maintenance.

His children are: daughter Charissa, born to Chantelle Albertyn; Devon, born to Noline Fourie; son Armand with Ansie Kruger; sons Sebastian and Benjamin with ex-wife Natasha Sutherland; and daughter Romy-Lee with his current wife, Janine van der Vyver.

Steve is currently married to Janine, the mother of his youngest child.

Steve Hofmeyr's son married his fiancée in Pretoria. Image: Devon Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

Steve Hofmeyr breaks silence on AfriForum's R1.6 billion finances

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Steve Hofmeyr reacted to News24's investigation into AfriForum's finances on X.

News24 revealed AfriForum earned over R1.6 billion between 2019 and 2024 but spent only R2 out of every R10 on actual projects.

Source: Briefly News