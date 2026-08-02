A TikTok video posted on 29 July 2026 showed students on a university campus surrounded by electric scooters allegedly provided through NSFAS

The clip, shared by @mtho6double0, was filmed at night on what appeared to be a campus walkway lined with glowing scooters

South African students flooded the comments with disbelief, humour and envy over the unexpected NSFAS benefit

TikTokker claimed NSFAS funded scooters for students. Image: @mtho6double0

Source: TikTok

A South African university student set social media ablaze after posting a video that appeared to show NSFAS-funded electric scooters parked across a campus walkway at night. TikToker @mtho6double0 shared the clip on 29 July 2026. The footage, shot in a casual vlog style, showed a group of students gathered near a covered walkway. Rows of electric scooters with green underglow lights lined the path behind them.

NSFAS, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, funds tuition, accommodation and living allowances for qualifying students at South African universities and TVET colleges. The idea by @mtho6double0 that it could now be extending benefits to include personal transport in the form of electric scooters caught many off guard. Not everyone was convinced the scheme was behind the scooters, with several commenters expressing scepticism in the most South African way possible. Watch the video that sparked the debate:

Mzansi discusses alleged NSFAS scooters

South African students in the comments section had plenty to say:

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@snaz 🦋 wrote:

"UFS could never"

@'kazi 🌹 warned:

"I hope uzoyimela the rumour you're starting 😂"

@TshepisoM👑 said:

"I thought it was Big Zulu talking ❤️"

@regina1 declared:

"Hai wena. NSFAS would never 😭"

@Just Grey claimed:

"I also got mine. I collected yesterday. NSFAS did something 🥰"

@Siphokazi Mkhwanazi added:

"I'm waiting for them to give out hoverboards 😔"

Other Briefly News stories about NSFAS

The alarming revelations surrounding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), where over 800 deceased students continue to receive bursaries, were uncovered by the Auditor General.

A TikTok video showcased the joyous reaction of university students in Sol Plaatje as they received their NSFAS allowances for the month.

A group of university students from Johannesburg who prioritised feeding the homeless over their own needs by using their NSFAS allowances to prepare warm meals and organise clothing donations.

Source: Briefly News