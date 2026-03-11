A group of university students touched the hearts of South Africans after using their allowance to feed the homeless

The clip posted on TikTok showed the group preparing large meals and sorting clothing donations in marked plastic bags at their residence

Social media users were deeply moved by the selfless gesture, with many offering to contribute donations or join the students in their charitable efforts

A young woman shared a mission she and her friends embarked on to put a smile on the faces of homeless people. Image: @prettyface1

University students from Johannesburg proved that you don’t need to be wealthy to make a difference with their display of community spirit. The youngsters turned their residence into a hub of hope for the less fortunate. Posted

The video was shared on TikTok by user @missprettyface1 on 9 March 2026, capturing the busy atmosphere as they came together to prepare the food and organise the clothes for their local outreach initiative.

The creator filmed as her friends arrived, bringing bags to begin the task. They immediately started preparing food in large pots, while other members of the group sorted out clothing items into plastic bags marked with stickers. In addition to the warm meals, the group prepared juice to accompany the food. Once the cooking was complete, they packed the meals into disposable containers and even dished up portions for themselves to enjoy together.

Students organise a massive food and clothing drive

Before heading out to hand out the food and gifts, TikTok user @missprettyface1 and her friends gathered in the residence foyer for a moment of reflection. They held a prayer, seeking a blessing for their mission and those they were about to serve. The initiative was made possible through the careful budgeting of their NSFAS allowances, which the group decided not to spend only on themselves.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the generous students

The post gained massive views and sparked an outpouring of support from social media users who were impressed by the students’ maturity and kindness. Many viewers were touched by the fact that the students chose to use their little NSFAS stipend to help people in need. Some offered to help, asking the creator how they could send donations or join them to cook for future hand-outs. Others noted that the prayer session in the foyer was a beautiful touch, commending them for their faith and for leading by example.

The student was showered with blessings by many viewers. Image: atthinaaatthinaa

User @L E E G U M E D E asked:

"Can I please contribute to the next one and come help out? Are you guys in Johannesburg?"

User @Baby commented:

"I like how you cook something that you would also eat😭."

User @rheajewan added:

"This is what we want to see 😭. Please, let us contribute for next month!"

User @kholiswa shared:

"The fact that you guys did this with NSFAS allowance, yet there are many people out there who earn a lot but can't do this is marvellous 🔥."

User @Alicia S May commented:

"This is so beautiful, I've always wanted to do this when things come into place for me. I always pray to God to show his work through.🙏🏻❤ God bless you, kwande lapho uthatha khona mama (may you receive more) 🥺❤."

User @Gorgeous.rabiie said:

"I love how y’all include a prayer before leaving 🥺."

