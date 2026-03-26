South Africans are fuming after the Auditor General uncovered irregular payments in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela released the report, which revealed that dead students were still receiving bursaries

South Africans slammed the government, and some expressed frustration at not receiving funding

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to international conflict, the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Buti Manamela said dead students are receiving funding. Images: DHET/ Facebook and davidford/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG— It seems as if the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) not only funds the living, but also the dead. This is because the Auditor General revealed that more than 800 dead students are still receiving bursaries from NSFAS.

According to News24, the Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela, released the results of an investigation by the Auditor General on 25 March 2026 in Tshwane. According to the report, 822 students whom the Department of Home Affairs declared as dead continue to receive bursaries. The report also revealed that 321 students who are receiving NSFAS bursaries are also receiving the Social Relief of Distress fund.

Irregularities in NSFAS

Dead students getting funding and double-dipping were not the only faults discovered in NSFAS. The Auditor General also found that tens of thousands of students who failed to meet academic progression requirements and students with prior qualifications continue to be funded. The investigation into the irregularity also found that over 14,000 students whose household income exceeded their eligibility for receiving funding were still receiving bursaries.

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NSFAS service delivery providers were also found to house students in unsafe accommodation. Students live near taverns and face harassment and threats from landlords who have not received rent because of the NSFAS payment system's failure. Manamela has ordered the NSFAS board to audit accredited accommodation providers and suspend those who have breached their contracts.

Buti Manamela cracked the whip over NSFAS's irregularities. Image: DHET

Source: Facebook

South Africans displeased

Netizens voiced their deep displeasure at the systemic failures of NSFAS, which has long been plagued by financial and administrative woes.

CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne said:

"No different from ghost employees."

Angilwi remarked:

"The SIU and Hawks should have long investigated NSFAS."

Miyandy was in disbelief.

"Mind you, the TL is flooded with students begging for donations."

Arcturus said:

"Yoh, this one is obvious. Money always leaves a trail. Follow it and lock whoever is behind it up."

John Baloyi had questions.

"Don't students have to submit academic results for the NSFAS bursary to continue? Either something is wrong with checks and balances at NSFAS, or there's huge incompetence or corruption or both."

Diphoko Mokhobo said;

"That time, the alive me can't get it."

Kane asked:

"What are they doing with all that money in heaven?"

CeterisParibus recommended:

"NSFAS needs to remove all the people who are responsible for the selection of candidates to be paid, including the team responsible for the disbursement of funds. Get a full new team, including a new CEO and CFO."

3 Briefly News articles about NSFAS

Source: Briefly News