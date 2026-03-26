Over 800 Dead NSFAS Students Are Still Receiving Bursaries
- South Africans are fuming after the Auditor General uncovered irregular payments in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)
- Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela released the report, which revealed that dead students were still receiving bursaries
- South Africans slammed the government, and some expressed frustration at not receiving funding
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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, covered current affairs relating to international conflict, the economy, finance, banks, and state-owned enterprises during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
GAUTENG— It seems as if the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) not only funds the living, but also the dead. This is because the Auditor General revealed that more than 800 dead students are still receiving bursaries from NSFAS.
According to News24, the Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela, released the results of an investigation by the Auditor General on 25 March 2026 in Tshwane. According to the report, 822 students whom the Department of Home Affairs declared as dead continue to receive bursaries. The report also revealed that 321 students who are receiving NSFAS bursaries are also receiving the Social Relief of Distress fund.
Irregularities in NSFAS
Dead students getting funding and double-dipping were not the only faults discovered in NSFAS. The Auditor General also found that tens of thousands of students who failed to meet academic progression requirements and students with prior qualifications continue to be funded. The investigation into the irregularity also found that over 14,000 students whose household income exceeded their eligibility for receiving funding were still receiving bursaries.
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NSFAS service delivery providers were also found to house students in unsafe accommodation. Students live near taverns and face harassment and threats from landlords who have not received rent because of the NSFAS payment system's failure. Manamela has ordered the NSFAS board to audit accredited accommodation providers and suspend those who have breached their contracts.
South Africans displeased
Netizens voiced their deep displeasure at the systemic failures of NSFAS, which has long been plagued by financial and administrative woes.
CertifiedEcoTourismDoyenne said:
"No different from ghost employees."
Angilwi remarked:
"The SIU and Hawks should have long investigated NSFAS."
Miyandy was in disbelief.
"Mind you, the TL is flooded with students begging for donations."
Arcturus said:
"Yoh, this one is obvious. Money always leaves a trail. Follow it and lock whoever is behind it up."
John Baloyi had questions.
"Don't students have to submit academic results for the NSFAS bursary to continue? Either something is wrong with checks and balances at NSFAS, or there's huge incompetence or corruption or both."
Diphoko Mokhobo said;
"That time, the alive me can't get it."
Kane asked:
"What are they doing with all that money in heaven?"
CeterisParibus recommended:
"NSFAS needs to remove all the people who are responsible for the selection of candidates to be paid, including the team responsible for the disbursement of funds. Get a full new team, including a new CEO and CFO."
3 Briefly News articles about NSFAS
- NSFAS filed papers to cancel its contracts with four service providers. Coinvest, Noracco, Tenet, and Ezaga were found to have been irregularly appointed.
- NSFAS has faced criticism for paying the four service providers R400 million and renting offices for R2 million. NSFAS's CEO, Waseem Carrim, appeared before Parliament and faced tough questions.
- NSFAS introduced a new system to pay accommodation fees to service providers, cutting the middleman. NSFAS's acting board chairperson said that students struggled to be placed in accommodation in the past.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za