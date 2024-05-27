The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has kickstarted the process to cancel its contract with four fintech service providers

NSFAS beneficiaries have spoken out against the service providers for delayed payments that would take up to months before being processed

Freeman Nomvalo, NSFAS's administrator, said that the papers to sever the ties with them would be filed

NSFAS to cut ties with service providers

According to eNCA, NSFAS's administrator, Freeman Nomvalo, anticipates resistance to the papers NSFAS filed. In the past, NSFAS recipients have expressed their troubles with not receiving their allowances from Coinvest, Noracco, Tenet, and Ezaga. A Werkmans Report revealed that the companies were irregularly appointed.

Nomvalo called the relationship NSFAS has with the service providers irregular.

"This irregular arrangement is causing problems for students. The disruptions in some of the TVET colleges are a direct result of some of the service providers' work. There have been problems in some institutions as a result of the current arrangement, so there is no need for us to stay with the current arrangement as it's also costly."

NSFAS students complained about service providers

NSFAS students have spoken to Briefly News about their past struggles. One student said she had to sell her shoes to earn money to travel home because the service providers had not paid their travel allowance in December last year.

South Africans weigh in

Netizens on Facebook shared different perspectives on the announcement-

Stan Mda said:

"Next year, they will be coming with other service providers."

Hlologelo Malatji asked:

"Irregularly appointed by who? Will the responsible parties be held accountable, or is it business as usual?"

Alfie Shelby said:

"Good move, but the damage has already been done. We're voting the m out on Wednesday."

