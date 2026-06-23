A UK tourist on a guided tour at Kruger National Park had an encounter so rare that even lifelong South Africans say they've never experienced it

The animal he spotted is considered one of the most trafficked mammals on earth, making a wild sighting almost unheard of for most people

TikTok viewers had varying opinions, with everything from genuine awe to jokes

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A UK tourist in his car. Images: @wildlifewithcookie

Source: TikTok

A UK tourist's detour down a quiet road at Kruger National Park turned into the wildlife sighting of a lifetime. The young man, who calls himself a finder of rare animals, posted the video on 22 June 2026.

In the clip, he explained that his tour group had already had an incredible morning watching wild dogs hunting wildebeest. On the way back to camp, he decided to try one more road. Another vehicle was parked ahead, completely still. He pulled up and asked the driver what he'd spotted. The answer sent his car into "pure chaos and carnage."

It was a pangolin.

What makes a pangolin so rare?

Pangolins are the only mammals on earth fully covered in scales. They use these scales to curl into a tight ball when threatened. They eat ants, termites and larvae using a sticky tongue that can grow longer than their entire body.

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Despite looking like something prehistoric, they're actually more closely related to dogs and cats than to reptiles.

They're also the most trafficked mammals in the world. Their scales are used in traditional medicine, and their meat is considered a delicacy in parts of Asia. All eight pangolin species are protected under international law, but illegal trade continues.

Between 2017 and 2019 alone, over 540,000 pounds of pangolin scales were seized across Asia, and experts believe that represents just 10% of actual trafficking volumes.

Spotting one in the wild is rare. Even people who've grown up in South Africa and visited Kruger their whole lives say they've never seen one outside of captivity.

Kruger sighting leaves tourists speechless

The footage itself isn't the clearest, but you can make out the pangolin's scales moving as it goes about its business. The young man said that the moment was one he'd cherish for the rest of his life.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi wowed by the pangolin sighting

Viewers had plenty to say after TikToker @wildlifewithcookie shared the clip:

@madi shared:

"When I was at KNP I saw a sign about a rare endangered bird they'd lost sight of. A Southern Ground Hornbill, only 1,500 left in the world and 50% live at Kruger. Not rare but uncommon to see. ❤️"

@dijo_vu joked:

"I thought the lime green car was the rare animal."

@bhssgsgsujf said:

"I know the feeling. Maybe not as rare but certainly hard to see. Some wildlife experiences stay with you forever."

@michm66 wrote:

"I have grown up on farms in South Africa and been to Kruger more times than I can remember. At nearly 60, I have never seen a pangolin in its natural element. An extremely rare sighting indeed."

The scales of a pangolin visible through a patch of grass. Images: @wildlifewithcookie

Source: TikTok

More interesting wildlife stories

Briefly News reported on a safari driver at Kruger National Park who pulled off a reverse escape from a charging rhino.

reported on a safari driver at Kruger National Park who pulled off a reverse escape from a charging rhino. A guided gorilla trek in Uganda took a turn no one expected when a massive blackback male ignored all safety rules and walked straight through the tourist group.

Two monkeys filmed drinking beer from discarded bottles on a popular tourist island sparked a fierce debate about what visitors are really leaving behind.

Source: Briefly News