“Driver Needs To Be Promoted”: SA Reacts After Kruger Park Safari Hero Outruns Rhino in Reverse
- A Kruger National Park safari driver pulled off a breathtaking reverse escape from a charging rhino on 17 June 2026
- TikToker Mongoe Noel shared the heart-stopping footage, showing the ranger steering backwards to safety with tourists on board
- South Africans flooded the comments, joking that the driver's reverse skills must have come from private school
A safari driver at Kruger National Park had South Africa on its feet after outrunning a charging rhino completely in reverse. TikToker Mongoe Noel posted the clip on 17 June 2026, and Mzansi was left stunned. Rangers and tourists were on board when the driver pulled off the escape without flinching.
The rhino locked onto the vehicle and came at full force with its head lowered. The driver kept his composure and steered backwards until the animal gave up the chase. Nobody in the vehicle was hurt.
Why rhinos charge and why it happens fast
Rhinos are not naturally looking for a fight, but they are wired for it. Their eyesight only allows them to see clearly for about 9 metres. Anything unfamiliar beyond that distance gets treated as a threat, and their first instinct is to charge before they can confirm the danger.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Poaching pressure in Kruger has made things worse over the years. Constant stress from human threats has made many of the park’s rhinos more reactive and harder to read. A rhino that feels cornered or surprised will not hesitate.
These animals can reach speeds of up to 56 km/h and zigzag with ease. Running away on foot is never an option, which is why staying inside the vehicle is the most important rule on any game drive.
Experienced guides are trained to watch for warning signs before things escalate. Snorting, ear-flicking, and a raised tail are all signals that a rhino is about to lose patience. The Kruger driver clearly knew exactly what those signals meant.
South Africa gave him his flowers in the comments under the TikTok video. One person said his reverse was clearly “from private school.” Another asked if he could reverse their life too, because there were a few things they needed to fix. Someone admitted the video was the exact reason they were not visiting Kruger any time soon. Another pointed out that knowing how to reverse properly was clearly a job requirement for safari drivers.
Watch the video below:
More encounters with wildlife
- An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted.
- An independent sand artist from Saint Lucia created a life-sized rhinoceros sculpture at an Eastern Cape beach to voice serious concerns over local poaching crises.
- A wildlife photographer captured footage of a rhino blocking traffic and then pushing multiple vehicles with its head.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za