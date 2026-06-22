A Kruger National Park safari driver pulled off a breathtaking reverse escape from a charging rhino on 17 June 2026

TikToker Mongoe Noel shared the heart-stopping footage, showing the ranger steering backwards to safety with tourists on board

South Africans flooded the comments, joking that the driver's reverse skills must have come from private school

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @90noel

Source: TikTok

A safari driver at Kruger National Park had South Africa on its feet after outrunning a charging rhino completely in reverse. TikToker Mongoe Noel posted the clip on 17 June 2026, and Mzansi was left stunned. Rangers and tourists were on board when the driver pulled off the escape without flinching.

The rhino locked onto the vehicle and came at full force with its head lowered. The driver kept his composure and steered backwards until the animal gave up the chase. Nobody in the vehicle was hurt.

Why rhinos charge and why it happens fast

Rhinos are not naturally looking for a fight, but they are wired for it. Their eyesight only allows them to see clearly for about 9 metres. Anything unfamiliar beyond that distance gets treated as a threat, and their first instinct is to charge before they can confirm the danger.

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Poaching pressure in Kruger has made things worse over the years. Constant stress from human threats has made many of the park’s rhinos more reactive and harder to read. A rhino that feels cornered or surprised will not hesitate.

These animals can reach speeds of up to 56 km/h and zigzag with ease. Running away on foot is never an option, which is why staying inside the vehicle is the most important rule on any game drive.

Experienced guides are trained to watch for warning signs before things escalate. Snorting, ear-flicking, and a raised tail are all signals that a rhino is about to lose patience. The Kruger driver clearly knew exactly what those signals meant.

South Africa gave him his flowers in the comments under the TikTok video. One person said his reverse was clearly “from private school.” Another asked if he could reverse their life too, because there were a few things they needed to fix. Someone admitted the video was the exact reason they were not visiting Kruger any time soon. Another pointed out that knowing how to reverse properly was clearly a job requirement for safari drivers.

Watch the video below:

More encounters with wildlife

An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety, and South Africans online could not have been more delighted.

An independent sand artist from Saint Lucia created a life-sized rhinoceros sculpture at an Eastern Cape beach to voice serious concerns over local poaching crises.

A wildlife photographer captured footage of a rhino blocking traffic and then pushing multiple vehicles with its head.

Source: Briefly News