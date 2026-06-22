Helen Zille, the DA’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate, turned heads at LSB Fourways after jumping behind the DJ decks at a June 2026 event in the city

The DA Joburg Region shared the clip on Instagram, and South Africans had feelings about it, lots of them

Zille has been on an active campaign trail in Joburg, from swimming in potholes to fishing in abandoned pools, and now she can add DJing to her CV

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Democratic Alliance Joburg Region

Source: Instagram

A video of DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille spinning tracks at LSB Fourways has sent Mzansi into a frenzy. The DA Joburg Region posted the clip on Instagram on 19 June 2026, showing the 74-year-old politician doing the unexpected.

The crowd at the Fourways event seemed to vibe with her set, and South Africans in the comments were quick to share their thoughts.

She is out here running a different kind of campaign

Zille has made waves across Joburg with a hands-on, high-visibility campaign style. She has swum in flooded potholes and fished in neglected, waterlogged spaces around the city. Every stunt has been a pointed message about the state of Johannesburg’s infrastructure. But a DJ set at LSB Fourways was something nobody had on their Joburg politics bingo card.

The DA captioned the Instagram post with a message about unity and good vibes. They framed the evening as proof that Joburg brings different people together on one dance floor. South Africans, as they always do, had a lot to say.

Many in the comments were charmed by her energy. One person wrote that she had to love Zille’s drive, while another called it a whole vibe. Some supporters used the moment to make a broader political point, calling on Joburgers to vote for change and rebuild the city to what it once was. A few just could not get over the fact that it happened at all.

What is clear is that Zille is not running a quiet campaign. Whether it is a wetsuit in a pothole or headphones at a nightlife event, she is showing up where people are. And for now, that strategy is keeping South Africa talking.

Watch the video here:

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Source: Briefly News