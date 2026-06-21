A Gqeberha local captured the moment Springbok players walked out of their hotel and were met by cheering fans ahead of their match against the Barbarians

Siya Kolisi shook hands with fans who called out to him, and even the coach joined in

Even the taxis stopped in the road to let the team pass, something fans in the comments said they had never seen before

The Springboks are getting a warm welcome from fans in the Eastern Cape. Images: @warren.hanse.5

Source: Facebook

The Springboks got a welcome worth remembering before taking on the Barbarians in Gqeberha. Warren Hanse, a local from the area, shared the moment on Facebook on 19 June 2026, saying:

"🔥🔥 The Big Boys Are In Town and they playing against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium‼️"

The clip showed the Springbok squad making their way out of the Southern Sun Hotel and crossing the road. Fans lined the pavements, phones raised, cheering and calling out players by name. The energy was electric.

Captain Siya Kolisi did not just walk past. He reached out and shook hands with supporters who stretched out to greet him, turning a simple walk across the road into a proper fan moment. The coach was just as caught up in it, shaking hands with the crowd and soaking in the atmosphere alongside his players.

One detail in the video had South Africans reacting just as much as the players themselves. When the traffic light turned green, the vehicles on the road, including taxis, did not move. Drivers stayed put and watched as the full squad crossed the street.

How the Boks performed against the Barbarians

The warm welcome set the tone for what followed on the pitch. The Springboks went on to beat the Barbarians 80-31 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on 20 June 2026, running in 12 tries in the process.

Wing Edwill van der Merwe scored a hat-trick, while Cheslin Kolbe handled goal-kicking duties and finished with 18 points from nine conversions. Debut lock Riley Norton also had a strong showing, scoring a try and impressing throughout.

Rassie Erasmus used the match to look at several players ahead of the Nations Championship, which kicks off with a clash against England in Johannesburg on 4 July 2026.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Boks' Gqeberha welcome

The comments showed what the fans thought about the reactions that Warren caught on his Facebook page:

@Deon Steyn said: "Hope there's water for them to shower"

@Khulekani Kylistoz Mthembu wrote:

"My first time seeing a taxi allowing anything to pass..."

@Melanie Pelser said:

"They can just be a bit more friendly to the public."

@Donald Tuck wrote:

"Williams, quick but late."

@Liezel Geyser said:

"I have water! They can shower and braai after the match."

@Phumlani Peekay Kunene wrote:

"A little interaction with the crowd please, boys."

@Thobeka Ngubo said:

"Wow, even taxis have stopped, now that's a first!"

The Springboks in Gqeberha. Images: @warren.hanse.5

Source: Facebook

More on the Springboks

Briefly News recently reported on the Springboks playing soccer during training, and their skills had South Africa calling for them to replace Bafana Bafana.

recently reported on the Springboks playing soccer during training, and their skills had South Africa calling for them to replace Bafana Bafana. Rassie Erasmus spoke after the Barbarians win, and what he said about one of his most experienced forwards has the team concerned heading into the Test season.

Erasmus also announced a 46-man squad for the Nations Championship with six uncapped players included, and the names on the list have Springbok fans very excited.

Source: Briefly News