The Springboks produced a dominant display to thrash the Barbarians 80-31, but the emphatic victory may have been overshadowed by a worrying injury to one of their most experienced forwards.

Lock Franco Mostert was forced off during the second half at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after appearing to hurt his ankle, leaving head coach Rassie Erasmus anxiously awaiting the outcome of medical tests.

Erasmus admitted after the match that the injury could be significant.

"I'm concerned about his ankle," the Bok boss said. "He's scheduled for scans tomorrow, and we're hoping the damage isn't too serious. Franco is not the type of player who leaves the field unless something is really wrong."

Mostert's setback was one of the few disappointments on a day when South Africa ran in a host of tries and allowed several fringe players to impress.

Despite the scoreline, Erasmus felt there were aspects of the performance that still required attention, particularly on the defensive side of the game.

"We must remember that it's been six or seven months since this group last played together," he explained. "There were also challenges around player availability from the franchises, so building combinations wasn't straightforward.

"The cohesion wasn't where we'd like it to be yet. Overall, a lot of objectives were achieved, and it's difficult to complain after scoring 80 points. But our defence is definitely an area that needs improvement."

One of the standout performers was Lions utility back Quan Horn, who spent part of the match operating at fly-half and showed encouraging signs in an unfamiliar role.

Erasmus acknowledged that Horn had a shaky start but praised the way he recovered and influenced the game.

"Defence is normally one of Quan's strengths, and the first try came from a player getting through his tackle. What impressed me was that he didn't let it affect him.

"He delivered some excellent passes, created opportunities for others and kicked well for territory. That's exactly why we wanted this game, to test players, solve a few selection headaches and gather information. I thought he handled himself very well."

The Springbok coach also highlighted several other players who caught the eye during the convincing victory.

"Vusi Moyo stood out. He's composed, physical and made a strong impression on us.

"Riley Norton deserves credit, too. He's only 20 years old and played the entire match against seasoned professionals, which is a huge challenge.

"Paul de Villiers made a positive impact off the bench, Evan Roos contributed well, and it was good to see Faf de Klerk back involved and performing solidly."

Source: Briefly News