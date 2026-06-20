Lebo M was the latest viewer to share their thoughts on the latest Netflix hit supernovela, The Polygamist

The famous composer was visibly blown away by the show, singing the praises of the cast and the crew behind it, all while expressing shock at the lead character

His co-sign arrives on the heels of the show's success, seeing it become an international trending topic and a major hit among viewers

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Lebo M was blown away by 'The Polygamist.' Images: thereallebo_m, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Netflix's new supernovela, The Polygamist, recently received a major thumbs up from renowned South African composer Lebohang "Lebo M" Morake.

On 18 June 2026, the Lion King star shared a review of the famous series, admitting that he rewatched the last two episodes four times.

Lebo M gave props to the cast and the crew working behind the scenes, congratulating them on the impressive work they put into creating the world-class production.

"Firstly, congratulations to the production, the amazing talent behind this project."

He also used the opportunity to speak about Jonasi Gomora (Sdumo Mtshali)'s character, saying he ruined things for all men.

This was in reference to the viral trend of men claiming the show instantly made their partners less trusting of them. However, Lebo M noted that while Jonasi's character is played by a man, female Jonasis were quite prevalent all around the world.

"Jonasi, you ruined things for us men. The truth is, there are Jonasis out there, globally, male and female Jonasis."

Lebo M sang Sdumo Mtshali and his co-stars' praises for their work on 'The Polygamist.' Images: thereallebo_m, sdumo.mtshali

Source: Instagram

Despite the criticism, the composer had nothing but good things to say about Sdumo Mtshali's impeccable performance, also praising his co-stars, saying the show was "unbelievable."

"Jonasi! Brother, you played that character so well, and so did the rest of the cast, unbelievable. Congratulations."

Lebo M didn't hold back on his critique of the show's name either, arguing that "The Polygamist" didn't quite hit the mark as a title. He insisted the global hit needed a much more aggressive and direct title, something that perfectly captured the true, villainous nature of Jonasi Gomora's character.

Watch Lebo M's video below.

The Polygamist goes global

Lebo M's review arrived a week after the series premiered and instantly became a major talking point across social media. The show transcended South African timelines and watchlists, reaching the top three of Netflix's most-watched shows in the world.

The Polygamist also managed to secure the number one spot across several countries around the globe, including South Africa, Hong Kong, Trinidad, and Zimbabwe, the home of Sue Nyathi, the woman whose book the series was adapted from.

As more people continue to discuss the telenovela, it has become clear that The Polygamist is officially the biggest breakout hit of 2026 and has raised the bar for international television, and Mzansi is absolutely here for it.

Joyce Gomora's voice actress speaks

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a voice actress who explained how she got the job to voice Joyce Gomora on The Polygamist.

The lady explained how the process works and why it's necessary, leaving social media stunned by the amount of work that goes into producing a word-class production.

Source: Briefly News