“The Polygamist Owes Me Therapy”: US TV Critic Rips Apart Jonasi’s Character, SA Relates
- An American content creator has slammed South African actor Sdumo Mtshali's character, Jonasi, from the popular show The Polygamist.
- The review was uploaded to Facebook on 18 June 2026, drawing attention from global and local television fans who discussed the series
- The woman admitted that the intense drama had her blood pressure through the roof, while urging others to watch it despite the language barrier
The US TV critic admitted that she initially gave the show a chance based on high recommendations. Despite realising that the series featured a mix of Mzansi languages and 22 episodes, Facebook user The Weekend Watch stayed glued to her screen using English subtitles. She, however, had not anticipated just how far the Jonasi character would go.
US creator reacts to Sdumo Mtshali's villain role
The intense cheating and abusive storyline got under her skin, prompting her to share that she has never hated a television character quite like Jonasi, even joking that there is a special place in hell waiting for him. Sdumo’s excellent acting skills earned him the title of the worst villain in television history.
Watch the Facebook reel below:
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Commenters enjoyed the passionate review, with many laughing that they could finally replace their deep-rooted hatred for Charles from Diary of a Mad Black Woman with Jonasi.
User @La Conquête Kitoko joked:
"Diary of a Mad Black Woman, we forgive you because we have Jonasi now."
User @Kristel Shante said:
"I was ready to take Jonasi down myself!"
User @Markeda Webster added:
"I had to keep reminding myself that he was a character. He killed that role."
User @CiCi Diamond commented:
"The Polygamist owes me therapy. Gosh, I almost lost it!"
User @Waithirra Kimani shared:
"Tyler Perry is writing a similar script right now."
User @Sheila Burch said:
"He was the devil."
3 Briefly News article about The Polygamist
- An American woman was excited to see Sdumo Mtshali's repost of her review of The Polygamist, after a South African follower recommended it.
- Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali admitted that he could not put down the book The Polygamist when he first read it, and thought it would be fun to play Jonasi.
- Sue Nyathi's Netflix series The Polygamist received a nod from South African viewers who said the talented cast understood their job assignment.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za