A passionate Ghanaian football fan made headlines after making a dramatic promise about his marriage before a big football match

The emotional man confidently swore that Ghana would defeat England 2-0, stating that he would divorce his wife if they failed to win

The video was filmed at the Boston Stadium in the United States and went viral on social media on 23 June 2026

A highly emotional football supporter made a risky promise about his relationship before a major match. Image: Jeremiah Asiamah

Source: Facebook

A football fan from Ghana has amused internet users after making a risky promise about his marriage. The highly emotional man was filmed at Boston Stadium in the United States. The man, in Facebook user Jeremiah Asiamah's video, was speaking just before the much-anticipated World Cup match kicked off.

Ghanaian man vows to divorce his wife if they lose against England

The supporter predicted that the Black Stars of Ghana would defeat the England national team by a clear 2-0 scoreline. He was so confident in his prediction that he made a dramatic statement. He vowed that if his team failed to win the match, he would divorce his wife. Unfortunately for the confident supporter, the tense match ended in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

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Ghana failed to score, viewers took to the comment section to joke about his situation, with many laughing that he must be a single man right now.

User @Kelvin Mwansa said:

"The confidence Ghanaians have is out of this world."

User @Spiwe Zulu added:

"He is apologising to his wife now."

User @Jèrémy Kpelleman Söndåh commented:

"His wife must be giving him one hell of a trouble at home."

User @Matthew Eguagie said:

"Oga confirmed celibate!"

User @Chizoba Ezeama joked:

"Bro, saw an opportunity to divorce his wife."

User @Ekujumi Afolabi added:

"That's the love of the game."

3 Briefly News World Cup-related articles

A massive group of South Africans dressed in the national team's clothes took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, in support of Bafana Bafana.

A group of Nigerian men living in England went viral on Facebook after declaring their support for Mexico while wearing their soccer jerseys during their match against South Africa.

A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught a content creator's eye, who immediately declared her the official queen of the Bafana Bafana fans.

Source: Briefly News