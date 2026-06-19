“No DNA, Just RSA”: Proud South Africans Take Over Downtown Atlanta for FIFA World Cup, SA Moved
- A massive group of South Africans dressed in the soccer national squad gear took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia
- The incredible footage was shared on Instagram as Bafana Bafana faced off against South Korea
- The passionate crowd gathered to back the national team in a high-stakes match that ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw following a clutch penalty
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South Africans, wherever they are in the world, are proud supporters of their country in sports and other major competitions. This undying patriotism, shared by Instagram account @southdowntornatl, on 18 June 2026, was on full display as the tense football match concluded in a dramatic 1-1 draw, rescuing a crucial point for the South Africans.
Electric Atlanta fan celebrations
After conceding an early goal, Bafana Bafana kept pushing until a late penalty was awarded, which was confidently converted by star midfielder Teboho Mokoena, sparking wild celebrations across the Atlantic. The heartwarming unity displayed by the South African citizens abroad served as a beautiful reminder of the nation's resilient spirit.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
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Local viewers watching the scenes unfold felt deeply moved, noting that sport has a way of uniting South Africans anywhere in the world and bringing the spirit of ubuntu.
User @i_am_siyaphiwa shared:
"😢I can't believe those other ones thought we needed their support."
User @dandelion_pamela commented:
"Giants of Africa. The only country with Africa in its name. The only country in Africa where everyone knows where it is located❤️."
User @razia_ek said:
"What a fantastic effort, my people! ❤️🇿🇦."
User @ bt_harman added:
"Downtown ATL is just one big global party until further notice 🇿🇦."
User @wonder_hlongwane shared:
"No DNA, just RSA ❤️."
User @bubu_ziyech said:
"A proper rainbow nation 🔥."
3 Briefly, news sports-related articles
- A group of Nigerian men living in England went viral on Facebook after declaring their support for Mexico while wearing their soccer jerseys during their match against South Africa.
- A gorgeous lady wearing a Bafana Bafana t-shirt at the stadium caught a content creator's eye, who immediately declared her the official queen of the Bafana Bafana fans.
- An organised sports run through the Western Cape township of Khayelitsha, priced at R1,000 for an entry, sparked a massive debate about affordability and the intended market.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za