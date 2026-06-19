A massive group of South Africans dressed in the soccer national squad gear took over the streets and fan parks of Downtown Atlanta, Georgia

The incredible footage was shared on Instagram as Bafana Bafana faced off against South Korea

The passionate crowd gathered to back the national team in a high-stakes match that ended in a dramatic 1-1 draw following a clutch penalty

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A massive crowd of South Africans filled Downtown Atlanta to watch Bafana Bafana play. Image: @southdowntownatl

Source: Instagram

South Africans, wherever they are in the world, are proud supporters of their country in sports and other major competitions. This undying patriotism, shared by Instagram account @southdowntornatl, on 18 June 2026, was on full display as the tense football match concluded in a dramatic 1-1 draw, rescuing a crucial point for the South Africans.

Electric Atlanta fan celebrations

After conceding an early goal, Bafana Bafana kept pushing until a late penalty was awarded, which was confidently converted by star midfielder Teboho Mokoena, sparking wild celebrations across the Atlantic. The heartwarming unity displayed by the South African citizens abroad served as a beautiful reminder of the nation's resilient spirit.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Local viewers watching the scenes unfold felt deeply moved, noting that sport has a way of uniting South Africans anywhere in the world and bringing the spirit of ubuntu.

User @i_am_siyaphiwa shared:

"😢I can't believe those other ones thought we needed their support."

User @dandelion_pamela commented:

"Giants of Africa. The only country with Africa in its name. The only country in Africa where everyone knows where it is located❤️."

User @razia_ek said:

"What a fantastic effort, my people! ❤️🇿🇦."

User @ bt_harman added:

"Downtown ATL is just one big global party until further notice 🇿🇦."

User @wonder_hlongwane shared:

"No DNA, just RSA ❤️."

User @bubu_ziyech said:

"A proper rainbow nation 🔥."

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Source: Briefly News