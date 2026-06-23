South African educational travel vlogger Popi Sibiya has shared a video highlighting her stay with the BaPhuthi people

The video was posted on Instagram on 22 June 2026, documenting her visit near the Lesotho border in the Eastern Cape

Popi spent time learning about the community's culture, participating in their traditional ceremonies, cooking, and doing daily activities

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A popular South African traveller has spotlighted the traditions of the Phuthi people near the Lesotho border. Image: popi_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Popular content creator Popi has given her followers a look into the cultural heritage of the BaPhuthi nation. Known for making educational travel content, Popi uploaded a summary of her time spent with the community on her Instagram account, @popi_sibiya. The travel vlogger journeyed to rural areas of the Eastern Cape province, focusing her trip on regions close to the Lesotho border, such as Mount Fletcher and Matatiele.

Popi explores BaPhuthi culture

Popi took part in the community's traditional practices, showing the daily lifestyle of the Phuthi people. She joined in with local routines by wearing traditional clothing, helping with ceremonial preparations, and assisting with everyday household tasks. Instead of just watching, Popi merged with the community, showing everything from social gatherings to their water-fetching task.

Watch the Instagram video below:

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Mzansi viewers expressed their gratitude, noting that they really enjoy her educational content and find her videos both informative and interesting.

User @Lindelwa__awu said:

"I'm feeling seen, represented, and incredibly proud of my roots✨Thank you, Popi 🙌."

User @theblackbaskettravel commented:

"Popi weh! If tomorrow were judgment day, the Lord would say you have really lived the life He sent all of us down here to live 😍🙏."

User @anastasimokgobu added:

"Popi uncovering yet another dynamic culture for us🔥👏."

User @perspicaciouswhiz shared:

"So many hidden Cultures in SA."

User @matome.mali commented:

"Love this 😅❤️. Please visit Balobedu in Limpopo. Our history is so rich, and our story isn't told enough. I can try to connect you to the royal family😅. The queen herself might even be a subscriber!"

User @ mevrou_mhp said:

"First time hearing ngaba Phuti. Thank you for this ❤️."

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Source: Briefly News