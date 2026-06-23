A mining community township in Zimbabwe has captured wide attention online after showcasing stunning homes with modern infrastructure.

The clip was filmed in Mbizo and shared on TikTok on 29 April 2026, leaving many social media users impressed

The homes boast beautiful architectural designs, neat lawns, and self-sufficient water and solar energy setups

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A striking online video revealed a modern Zimbabwean township. Image: @mfundo.zulu27

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean man showcased the high standard of housing in a Zimbabwean township, sparking a massive interest across southern Africa. TikTok user @mfundo.zulu27 took viewers on a visual tour of Mbizo, a mining community township. Several gorgeous residential properties were shown, boasting neat brickwork, modern fencing, and well-maintained lawns that rival upscale suburban neighbourhoods.

The creator noted that while the local gravel roads are far from perfect, the standard of housing inside the township is far above average. Most of the homes appeared self-sufficient, featuring advanced solar panels and independent water supply systems. This modern setup reflects a growing trend of self-reliance and impressive structural development within regional community hubs.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans were stunned, with many complimenting the homes’ aesthetics, and others jokingly commenting that the beautiful properties had them ready to pack up and relocate across the border.

User @MaLebza said:

"Thanks for the info. We're moving there 🏃‍♀️."

User @khuyaaa asked:

"Are there still stands in Mbizo?"

User @Sincerely Siya added:

"So glad you're building up your home. We love it for Zimbabwe."

User @NeoeUna commented:

"The quality of housing for a township isn't above standard. This is what townships look like; it's nice, beautiful, and humans live there."

User @P asked:

"Nice gardening, how much are these houses? I wanna bring my family."

User @Kimora said:

"People must travel. It will change a whole lot of their perspective."

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Source: Briefly News