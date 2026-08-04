Johannesburg artist SK painted a detailed live portrait of legendary Japanese tuner Akira Nakai at the Montecasino Idle Auto Expo on 1 August 2026

Akira, the globally celebrated founder of RAUH-Welt Begriff, personally inspected the finished artwork in front of the crowd

South Africans praised SK's talent online, with many saying the moment showed the artist is destined for bigger stages

An extraordinary live glass artist crafted a detailed portrait of the legendary tuner in the crowd’s presence. Image: sk_original_rsa

Source: Instagram

A South African artist left a crowd speechless at a major Johannesburg car event after creating a live portrait that caught the attention of one of the most respected figures in global automotive culture.

InstaSK, known on Instagram as @sk_original_rsa, is a glass engraver and visual artist based in South Africa. At the Montecasino Idle Auto Expo on Saturday, 1 August 2026, he took on one of his boldest challenges yet, completing a detailed portrait live in front of an audience gathered for the event.

When two kinds of mastery meet

The subject of the artwork was none other than Akira Nakai, the Japanese founder of RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB). Nakai has built a worldwide reputation for hand-crafting wide-body vintage Porsche conversions using purely visual instincts, with no blueprints or digital tools. He is widely regarded as one of the most original craftsmen in car culture today.

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When SK unveiled the finished portrait, Nakai walked over to inspect it personally. He posed alongside the piece, a moment that visibly resonated with everyone watching. The video of the reveal was shared on Instagram on 3 August 2026 and quickly drew attention from fans of both art and car culture.

Watch SK reveal the portrait to Akira Nakai at the Montecasino Idle Auto Expo in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi backs SK to go global

For many viewers, the most powerful thing about the clip was watching one master recognise another. In the comments section, they said:

User @fanclivemiller_e36 said:

"Akira will call you on his next tour 🏆."

User @mojelacharlotte wrote:

"May God open doors globally for these lifted hands 🧡🙌."

User @lindani__g shared:

"I was there 😁😄."

User @hamitabane noted:

"When art meets art 🔥."

User @jadestattooparlor said:

"You made us all proud."

User @jongozi._rwodzi added:

"You're going places, man."

The response from Mzansi reflects a genuine pride in seeing a local artist hold his own alongside a global icon, right here on home soil.

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Source: Briefly News