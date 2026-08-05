Mel Viljoen sat down for a podcast interview where she made a bombshell claim about why her husband Peet was arrested

She alleged that Peet was the whistleblower who exposed criminal activities linked to the JBC, not a perpetrator

Mel drew parallels between Peet's case and that of advocate Andrea Johnson, suggesting a pattern of targeting whistleblowers

Mel Viljoen said Peet was a whistleblower, not a criminal. Image: melviljoensa

Source: Instagram

A teaser clip from the Renaldo & Mel Podcast, released on 5 August 2026, has set social media alight after Mel Viljoen made a startling claim about her husband Peet Viljoen's legal troubles. In the sit-down interview, she alleged that Peet was not guilty of wrongdoing but was instead being persecuted for exposing criminal activities within the JBC.

The teaser, filmed in a home or office setting with a wooden slatted wall and framed photographs in the background, features a serious, investigative tone throughout. Host Renaldo pressed Mel on a rumour he had received from a credible source, centring on Peet's role as the corresponding attorney responsible for handling the transfers at the heart of the case against him.

Mel Viljoen's bombshell claim about Peet Viljoen's arrest

When Renaldo put it to her directly that Peet may have been the whistleblower who exposed the JBC's criminal activities rather than a participant in them, Mel did not deny it. She confirmed that her husband had been the one to bring these issues to light, and that his life had been "a living hell" ever since.

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She drew a striking comparison between Peet's situation and the case of advocate Andrea Johnson of IDAC, which is currently before the Matlanga Commission. According to Mel, both cases share disturbing similarities, including the fabrication of evidence and witness intimidation, patterns she says have followed Peet for the past 16 years.

Why have things changed now?

Mel told Renaldo that what is different now is that the matter has been aired publicly on television, something she believes was orchestrated deliberately. She suggested the prosecutor in the case wanted the information in the public domain, and that the broadcast was not accidental.

"The whistleblowers that are bringing awareness to these syndicates are the people that get jailed," she said, framing her husband's arrest as part of a broader effort to silence those who speak out against powerful criminal networks.

She confirmed Renaldo's summary plainly: Peet was not the person who committed the alleged offences. He was, she maintained, the one who alerted others to what was happening.

Watch the podcast teaser that sparked the debate by clicking the link.

Mel Viljoen alleged that Peet Viljoen was arrested for being a whistleblower. Image: melviljeonsa

Source: Instagram

Mel Viljoen alleges investigating officer lied under oath

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mel Viljoen sat down for a serious interview to discuss a secret recording made during her husband Peet's court case.

She claimed the state's investigating officer, who has worked on the case for 17 years, was caught lying under oath on camera.

Source: Briefly News