Gayton McKenzie is facing fresh pressure after the DA claimed he left before key Parliament questions could be asked

The R31 million FIFA World Cup delegation remains under scrutiny as political tensions continue to rise

The Sport Ministry has defended its funding approach while calls for accountability grow

Gayton McKenzie has been accused by the DA of avoiding parliamentary questions over the estimated R31 million FIFA World Cup delegation spending. Image: Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie of avoiding parliamentary scrutiny over the government's estimated R31 million FIFA World Cup delegation expenditure.

The party alleges the minister left a committee meeting before members could question him about the spending on Tuesday 4 August. His department has separately defended the broader funding framework for South African sport.

DA claims Gayton McKenzie avoided Parliament questions

According to the DA, McKenzie attended the parliamentary committee meeting on 4 August before leaving when the agenda reached the estimated R31 million expenditure. In a statement, the party said,

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"The DA sees this as blatant absconding of his legal duty to account to Parliament. It is an act of defiance and shows that he has something to hide."

The DA also described the expenditure as "unacceptable" and said it would seek answers through Parliament.

DA vows to compel Gayton McKenzie to appear

The party said it would invoke parliamentary processes to secure McKenzie's attendance.

"The DA will now turn to invoke Parliamentary processes to secure Minister McKenzie's attendance and get his answers. He can run, but he cannot hide from this. South Africa demands answers," the statement said.

Sport funding framework defended

According to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's statement issued on 3 August 2026, McKenzie said government funding is limited and national federations must also generate commercial income.

He said,

"If they wish to raise more money, they need to think commercially, and operate commercially."

McKenzie has not publicly responded to the DA's allegation that he left the parliamentary meeting before questions on the FIFA World Cup delegation spending.

The dispute is expected to continue as Parliament considers the DA's request for further accountability.

Athletics South Africa demands apology from Gayton McKenzie over Monaco bid

Briefly News also reported that Athletics South Africa (ASA) acting president John Mathane called on Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie to apologise after claiming the federation was excluded from discussions over a possible bid to host a major international athletics event.

Mathane said ASA only became aware of the initiative after being contacted by World Athletics.

Source: Briefly News