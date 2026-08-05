DA Accuses Gayton McKenzie of Dodging Parliament Over R31 Million FIFA World Cup Spending
- Gayton McKenzie is facing fresh pressure after the DA claimed he left before key Parliament questions could be asked
- The R31 million FIFA World Cup delegation remains under scrutiny as political tensions continue to rise
- The Sport Ministry has defended its funding approach while calls for accountability grow
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The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie of avoiding parliamentary scrutiny over the government's estimated R31 million FIFA World Cup delegation expenditure.
The party alleges the minister left a committee meeting before members could question him about the spending on Tuesday 4 August. His department has separately defended the broader funding framework for South African sport.
DA claims Gayton McKenzie avoided Parliament questions
According to the DA, McKenzie attended the parliamentary committee meeting on 4 August before leaving when the agenda reached the estimated R31 million expenditure. In a statement, the party said,
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"The DA sees this as blatant absconding of his legal duty to account to Parliament. It is an act of defiance and shows that he has something to hide."
The DA also described the expenditure as "unacceptable" and said it would seek answers through Parliament.
DA vows to compel Gayton McKenzie to appear
The party said it would invoke parliamentary processes to secure McKenzie's attendance.
"The DA will now turn to invoke Parliamentary processes to secure Minister McKenzie's attendance and get his answers. He can run, but he cannot hide from this. South Africa demands answers," the statement said.
Sport funding framework defended
According to the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture's statement issued on 3 August 2026, McKenzie said government funding is limited and national federations must also generate commercial income.
He said,
"If they wish to raise more money, they need to think commercially, and operate commercially."
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McKenzie has not publicly responded to the DA's allegation that he left the parliamentary meeting before questions on the FIFA World Cup delegation spending.
The dispute is expected to continue as Parliament considers the DA's request for further accountability.
Athletics South Africa demands apology from Gayton McKenzie over Monaco bid
Briefly News also reported that Athletics South Africa (ASA) acting president John Mathane called on Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie to apologise after claiming the federation was excluded from discussions over a possible bid to host a major international athletics event.
Mathane said ASA only became aware of the initiative after being contacted by World Athletics.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).