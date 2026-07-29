Athletics South Africa says it was left out of key discussions over an international athletics bid

Acting president John Mathane has called on Gayton McKenzie to apologise before any talks can take place

The dispute has also raised questions about South Africa's readiness to host a major athletics event

ASA demands an apology from Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie after John Mathane claimed the federation was excluded from discussions surrounding a Monaco athletics bid. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Athletics South Africa (ASA) acting president John Mathane has called on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie to apologise to the federation following a dispute over an alleged bid to host a major international athletics championship. Mathane said ASA was not consulted about the initiative and only became aware of it after being contacted by World Athletics.

John Mathane says ASA was excluded from bid process

Speaking to SABC Sport on 29 July 2026, Mathane said he was surprised to learn that the minister had travelled to Monaco in connection with a possible athletics event without involving the national federation. Mathane said:

"I am told the minister went to Monaco to bid for a competition to come to South Africa without involving us."

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He added that ASA should have been consulted because it is responsible for administering athletics in the country.

ASA acting president calls for minister to apologise

Mathane said he regarded the situation as disrespectful and insisted that McKenzie should apologise before engaging with the federation.

"He didn't talk to me. Before you speak to me, he must apologise for what action he took," he said.

The ASA acting president also rejected suggestions that the ministry has maintained an open-door relationship with all sporting federations.

ASA raises concerns over hosting major athletics event

Mathane questioned whether South Africa currently has the facilities required to stage a major international athletics championship, noting that Pilditch Stadium no longer has the necessary international grading.

He said any future bid should be discussed with ASA before being presented to World Athletics.

The minister had not publicly responded to Mathane's remarks at the time of publication.

Gayton McKenzie takes swipe at hockey federation over funding

Briefly News previously reported that Gayton McKenzie criticised South Africa's hockey federation after approving a R3 million lifeline for the national men's and women's teams ahead of the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.

McKenzie said players should never have to raise money to represent the country. He added that it was the responsibility of sports federations to secure sponsorships rather than rely on emergency government funding.

Source: Briefly News