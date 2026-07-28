Paddy Pimblett faced fresh criticism from fans after images of significant weight gain emerged weeks after UFC 329

The British fighter defeated Benoit Saint-Denis by submission in the co-main event earlier in July 2026

Pimblett's post-fight weight has become a recurring talking point among MMA fans online

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Paddy Pimblett is facing renewed scrutiny from fight fans after photos showing a dramatic increase in weight surfaced weeks after his performance at UFC 329.

Paddy Pimblett Slammed by Fans for Weight Gain After UFC 329 Win Over Saint-Denis

Source: Getty Images

The Liverpool-born lightweight returned to winning ways at UFC 329 earlier this month, submitting French contender Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event. The victory was significant for Pimblett, who had been looking to bounce back following a defeat to Justin Gaethje.

Fans react to Pimblett's post-fight physique

Despite the positive result inside the octagon, attention quickly shifted to Pimblett's appearance outside of it. Fans took to social media to comment on the visible weight increase, with one widely shared remark reading:

"He ate his purse."

This is not the first time Pimblett has drawn criticism for his post-fight body transformation. The 29-year-old has become well known in MMA circles for the dramatic physical changes he undergoes between fight camps, a pattern that has attracted repeated commentary from both fans and pundits.

As seen in the photos below on Instagram.

A recurring debate in MMA

The conversation around Pimblett's weight sits within a broader debate in combat sports about fighter health and the physical demands of making championship weight. Fighters routinely cut significant amounts of water weight before weigh-ins and rehydrate rapidly in the hours before competing.

Pimblett has previously addressed the topic publicly, defending his lifestyle between camps and pushing back against what he considers unnecessary criticism of his personal choices outside of competition.

With a win now secured at UFC 329, attention will turn to who Pimblett faces next in the lightweight division and whether his performances continue to generate enough momentum to contend for a title shot.

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Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis' head coach, Morné Visser, has been revealed to use a secret numerical code, called out in Afrikaans from the corner, to direct the South African UFC fighter's tactics during live bouts.

The method involves Visser shouting specific numbers in Afrikaans between and during rounds, forming a coded language.

Source: Briefly News