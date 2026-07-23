Canal+ confirmed SuperSport will broadcast the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games live across Sub-Saharan Africa from 23 July to 2 August

DStv and GOtv subscribers will have access to two dedicated Commonwealth Games channels plus a third channel focused on Mozambican athletes

More than 500 African athletes are set to compete, including South Africa's Chad le Clos, Nigeria's Tobi Amusan and Ghana's Benjamin Azamati

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Canal+ has confirmed that SuperSport will broadcast the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games live to audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa, with coverage available to DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream subscribers throughout the 11-day event.

South African swimmer Chad Le Clos will be one of the big names to watch at the Commonwealth Games. Image: Craig Mercer

Source: Getty Images

The Games run from 23 July to 2 August 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, and will be available on two dedicated channels rebranded as SS Commonwealth 1 and SS Commonwealth 2 for the duration of the competition. A third dedicated channel, SuperSport Maximo 2 and 3, will carry a focused feed on Mozambican athletes. Overflow channels on both linear and streaming platforms will carry additional events.

African stars set to shine in Glasgow

More than 500 African athletes are expected to compete across 10 sports and 6 para sports at four Glasgow venues: Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus, Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Arena, and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As seen in the post below.

South African sports stars on display

South African supporters will be watching closely as swimming great Chad le Clos bids to extend his Commonwealth medal haul, with sprint star Akani Simbine, world champion swimmer Pieter Coetzé, javelin thrower Jo-Anè van Dyk and 400m prospect Lythe Pillay also part of the national squad.

Live coverage will be carried on SS Variety 3 and SS Variety 4 in Southern Africa, and SS Africa 1 and SS Africa 2 across the rest of the continent. Up-to-date results and updates will be available on SuperSport.com and SuperSport Blitz.

The new era under Canal+ has experienced several teething problems, from SuperSport’s failure to air the 2026 Winter Olympics to the discontinuation of the Showmax app. But the broadcaster managed to air the just-ended 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was held in the Americas.

DStv agrees with SA Rugby on a deal

Briefly News previously reported that DStv subscribers in South Africa can expect an upgraded rugby viewing experience after fresh talks between MultiChoice’s new owner Canal+, SA Rugby and SuperSport in Johannesburg.

The meeting, held at MultiChoice headquarters in Randburg, brought together key stakeholders to align on the future of rugby broadcasting.

Source: Briefly News