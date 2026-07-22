Former Australia batter David Warner pleaded guilty to drink driving after a random breath test in Sydney in April

Warner had consumed three glasses of wine at a friend's apartment before getting behind the wheel on Easter Sunday

Sentencing is scheduled for 18 August, where Warner could face a driving ban, a fine, or even a prison term

Former Australia opening batter David Warner appeared in court and entered a guilty plea to drink driving charges, following his arrest at a random breath test checkpoint in Sydney in April 2026.

Australian cricket legend David Warner admitted to a drink-driving offence after he was arrested at Easter. Image: Paul Kane

Source: Getty Images

Warner had attended a gathering at a friend's apartment on Easter Sunday, where he consumed three glasses of wine before deciding to drive home. His lawyer, Bobby Hill, had already signalled at a May court hearing that his client would take responsibility for the offence, acknowledging the decision as both "foolish" and "reckless".

Warner faces sentencing in August

Sentencing has been set down for 18 August. Warner is facing an automatic six-month suspension from driving, a possible fine of up to A$2,200 (around R21,000), and a maximum jail term of nine months.

During the previous court appearance in May, Warner’s lawyer Hill told the court that the cricketer accepted he had made a serious error in judgment that night. He said Warner realised it was a reckless decision to drive himself home rather than use a service such as Uber.

Hill argued that having a glass of wine was not the issue, saying it was a normal choice for some people on Easter Sunday. He said Warner’s mistake was deciding to drive afterwards instead of choosing a safer alternative.

Cricket NSW responds to the charges

Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon commented on the matter when Warner was first charged in April, describing the allegations as "concerning" and confirming the organisation took them "very seriously". "At Cricket NSW, we are strong advocates for safe driving, not drink-driving," Germon said.

As seen in the post below.

Warner retired from international cricket in January 2024 after making 383 appearances across all formats for Australia since his debut in 2009. He currently serves as captain of Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League and leads the Sydney Thunder in domestic cricket.

Warner is not the first high-profile sports figure to be arrested for driving under the influence in recent days, following the widely reported DUI case involving Tiger Woods in Florida at the end of March.

Former rugby captain comes out of retirement

Briefly News previously reported that a former rugby captain has reportedly announced on Tuesday, 7 April 2026, that he is ending his retirement from international Test rugby after joining the Sharks.

The 37-year-old former England skipper Courtney Lawes, who earned more than 100 Test caps for his country, is set to make a comeback to the English Premiership

Source: Briefly News