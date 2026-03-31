Golf icon Tiger Woods has explained to authorities what led to the Florida crash that resulted in his arrest

New details from The Guardian disclosed what investigators discovered at the scene and why he was charged

The 50 year old golf legend is now set to face court in Martin County as the case unfolds

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American golf legend Tiger Woods has told authorities what happened on the night of Friday, 27 March 2026, in the Florida crash that led to his arrest.

Tiger Woods was arrested on Friday, 27 March 2026, in Florida. Image: Adam Glanzman

Source: Getty Images

Police provided an update on his DUI arrest after he was released later that Friday following the accident, which involved his car and a truck.

Woods faces charges of property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test, in addition to a DUI-related charge. Although his breathalyser test reportedly recorded 0.00, indicating no alcohol in his system, deputies still determined that he was impaired. He did not provide a urine sample.

Woods was released at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET and was seen leaving the jail via a side entrance, travelling in the passenger seat of an SUV. He was held for several hours before being released on bail, as required by protocol. Sheriff John Budensiek confirmed that no drugs were found at the scene, although there was suspicion of impairment linked to the crash.

Tiger Woods Florida crash details revealed

The 15-time major champion told authorities on Tuesday, 31 March, that he had been looking down at his phone and changing the radio station before the crash occurred. An affidavit obtained by The Guardian further states that Woods told Martin County sheriff’s investigators he did not notice that the vehicle in front of him had slowed down.

Read the details in the affidavit in the post below:

The affidavit also states that Woods attempted to pass the vehicle by crossing over a double yellow line into oncoming traffic before striking it with the front right side of his SUV, causing him to lose control and flip onto the driver’s side.

Tiger Woods poses for his booking photo after his arrest on March 27, 2026, in Stuart, Florida. Image: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Source: Getty Images

DUI charges and court appearance

After the arrest on Friday, police found two uncovered pills in Woods’s pocket. The pills were later identified as hydrocodone, a prescription opioid, according to the affidavit. The 50-year-old golfer was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance. Afterwards, he was transported to the Martin County jail, where he declined medical treatment and was held for the mandatory eight hours under Florida law before posting $1,150 bail.

He is expected to appear for arraignment on 23 April at 8.30am in Martin County court.

As seen in the post below:

Woods turned professional in 1996 and went on to win 15 major championships, including five Masters titles, three U.S. Opens, three Open Championships, and four PGA Championships. He is tied for the record for PGA Tour wins with 82 victories and spent 683 weeks as world number one across multiple spells. Woods completed the career Grand Slam at the age of 24.

His notable accomplishments include winning the 1997 Masters by 12 strokes, a record margin. Between the 2000 and 2001 seasons, he achieved the “Tiger Slam,” winning all four major championships consecutively across that period.

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Source: Briefly News