A key All Blacks front-row forward has been ruled out for an extended period after a medical issue required urgent hospital treatment

The setback arrives at a crucial stage of the season, impacting both Super Rugby plans and upcoming international fixtures for New Zealand

His absence could affect major Test encounters later in the year, including high-profile clashes involving top-tier opposition in the global rugby calendar

An All Blacks rugby star could be facing a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious back infection that led to his hospitalisation.

Tamaiti Williams looks to secure the ball during The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

Reports from New Zealand indicate that scrumming giant Tamaiti Williams will not be able to complete the Super Rugby season for the Crusaders.

His setback is also a major blow for the All Blacks, with the Nations Championship set to begin in July 2026. The team is also scheduled to face the South Africa national rugby union team in the Greatest Rivalries series, and it now appears increasingly likely that they will do so without Williams. He is also expected to miss Test matches against France, Italy, and Ireland later in the year.

Discitis diagnosis and hospital recovery

Williams has been diagnosed with discitis, an infection affecting one of the discs in his spine, and remains under medical care. He is still in the hospital and will only be discharged once he is stable enough. Doctors are closely monitoring his recovery timeline, and his return to playing will depend entirely on his rehabilitation progress.

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Tamaiti Williams injury update and emotional message

Speaking from the hospital, Williams shared an emotional social media update in which he acknowledged the setback but expressed gratitude that the diagnosis was not more serious. He said that being in the hospital had given him perspective, as he witnessed how the facility helps to save lives. He added that he had been informed he is expected to make a full recovery and expressed appreciation for that outcome.

“I’ve had a sore back for a couple of weeks and had to come in for some scans and blood tests,” the 27-cap star told Crusaders fans.

“They found an infection in my back called discitis, which means I’m going to be on antibiotics for a pretty long time. Unfortunately, my Crusade for 2026 is over.”

“I’m feeling gutted, but I’m also grateful that the news isn’t as bad as what it could be,” he added.

Williams has earned 26 Test caps for New Zealand and has been part of squads during Rugby Championship Test windows where the All Blacks have faced South Africa.

New Zealand's prop Tamaiti Williams (R) reacts after receiving his runners-up medal as he walks off the podium at the end of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final match. Image: EMMANUEL DUNAND

Source: Getty Images

Springboks unveil 2026 anthem

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks are preparing for one of the busiest rugby calendars in recent years, and they will enter the 2026 Test season buoyed by a fresh anthem, originally generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and now performed by a South African singer.

The song is performed by a Cape Town vocalist, who was part of The Voice singing competition.

Source: Briefly News