A promising school rugby outing was disrupted when a young player suffered a severe spinal injury during a match, changing the course of the tour

He is now under specialist care, with surgery planned and a recovery journey expected to take time and close medical attention

His school and family have turned to the wider community for support as they face mounting costs linked to transport, treatment and rehabilitation

A schoolboy rugby player, Xander van Niekerk from Hoërskool Fochville, suffered a serious injury on Saturday, 28 March 2026, during the Danie Rossouw Rugby Week tour.

14-year-old Xander van Niekerk suffered a serious injury on Saturday. Image:hoerskoolfochville

Source: Facebook

Xander, a Grade 8 pupil, was playing for the Under-14 team when he was involved in a freak accident that left him with a fracture to his T12 vertebra and a dislocation of the vertebra below it. He received immediate medical attention before being transported to the hospital. He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday, 1 April, with doctors indicating he could be discharged by Saturday, 4 April.

Hoërskool Fochville rugby player injury sparks support

The school has called for assistance in raising funds to support Xander’s recovery and related costs.

In a message shared on Facebook, Hoërskool Fochville provided an update on his condition and appealed for support:

“Good day, dear Parents and Guardians.

It is with a heavy heart that we share news regarding one of our U14 rugby players, Xander. During a match on tour at the Danie Rossouw Rugby Week this past Saturday, Xander was involved in a freak accident. He sustained a fracture to his T12 vertebra and a dislocation of the vertebra immediately below it.

Xander was treated immediately according to the correct medical protocols and was transported to the state hospital, where he is currently receiving care. His surgery is scheduled for Wednesday, 1 April.

According to the neurosurgeon, he is expected to be discharged shortly after on Saturday, 4 April. However, he will require medical transport via ambulance from Nelspruit to Fochville. We are deeply grateful to share that medical personnel have offered to transport Xander home at no cost. All glory to our Heavenly Father for this provision.

While this is a great relief, the road to recovery is long. To date, R9,550 has been contributed to the school’s account, but there remains a significant shortfall for his ongoing home care, including physiotherapy and other medical expenses.

We humbly ask for any contribution, large or small, to support Xander and his parents during this difficult time.”

As seen in the Facebook post below:

BackaBuddy support grows for Xander van Niekerk

Xander’s family has also expressed gratitude for the support received so far. His grandmother, Rene Gous, shared a message acknowledging the fundraising efforts:

“A BackaBuddy has been started on behalf of my grandson, Xander van Niekerk, a Grade 8 learner at Fochville High School. He sustained a serious back injury during a rugby match in White River.

I know BackaBuddy can take time to pay out, and that the parents need help immediately. They also take a percentage of the funds raised.

From the school’s side, we have asked that anyone who wishes to contribute deposit directly into the school’s account using the reference ‘Xander’. All funds will be transferred directly to the parents.”

Xander van Niekerk dreams of being a Springbok someday. Image:hoerskoolfochville

Source: Facebook

In other schoolboy rugby news, a young player from Pongola Akademie also suffered an injury during a school match in KwaZulu-Natal. In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, his father Freek shared the emotional story of how the incident has ruled his son out of rugby for the foreseeable future.

Affie mourns a young sports star

Briefly News previously reported that Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool, also known as Affies, a school in Lynnwood, Pretoria, is mourning the death of one of its talented schoolboys, a sports star and athlete, Ruben Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout passed away this past week after a courageous battle with a brain tumour, which he was diagnosed with in December 2025.

Source: Briefly News