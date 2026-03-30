A professional Wales international rugby player has faced a major health setback after an initially minor on-field incident escalated into a serious medical condition

The athlete’s condition was eventually linked to a bacterial infection that progressed undetected for weeks, raising concerns about how difficult such illnesses can be to identify

The situation has placed the Welsh's playing future in doubt, as he continues rehabilitation

A 32-year-old international rugby star has been bedridden and lost a significant amount of weight after what initially appeared to be a harmless bang to the nose.

Wales Sam Davies during the June International Test match at Eden's Park, Auckland. Image: David Davies

Source: Getty Images

Wales international Sam Davies shed around 15lb after sustaining an injury in January 2026 while playing for Grenoble, where he experienced heavy bleeding following the incident. Weeks later, doctors discovered that he had developed a staphylococcus infection, commonly known as a staph infection. The bacteria can live in the nose of one in three people and may enter the body through cuts or broken skin.

Watch the video of Sam Davies below:

By the time the infection was diagnosed, it had spread to his bones, leaving him with a loss of sensation in his legs and severe pain. Davies is currently undergoing treatment, with no clear indication of when he will be able to return to playing rugby.

Speaking to BBC Sport a few months ago, Davies reflected on his recovery and condition. He said:

“I think the positive thing for me to try and keep a hold of is the fact that I’m better, I’m walking around. I’ve come from a place where I was completely unable to walk, to being able to walk around and do everyday tasks. I think that was the first protocol to start with, just to get back to normal. So I’m back to normal in terms of everyday living. I’ve just got to get back to rugby protocol.”

Microbiologist Dr Sarah Hooper explained that Davies’ severe case would have been difficult to diagnose due to the vague nature of his symptoms. She added that the infection was more challenging to treat because it had already spread throughout the body and was well established before being detected.

Sam Davies of Wales looks on during the RBS Six Nations match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Olimpico on February 5, 2017 in Rome, Italy. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Sam Davies rugby career and achievements

Sam Davies was born on 6 October 1993 in Swansea, Wales, and comes from a rugby family, his father is former Wales international coach Nigel Davies.

Davies won the World Junior Player of the Year award in 2013 after helping Wales reach the final of the Under-20 World Cup. He began his professional career with the Ospreys before moving on to the Newport-based Dragons, where he earned eight caps for Wales.

He made his senior Wales debut in November 2016 and earned eight caps, including memorable moments like kicking a winning drop goal against Japan. He is a fly-half known for tactical kicking, playmaking and leadership on the field, and was a key figure in Grenoble’s push for promotion in the French Pro D2 league.

Before his health setback, Davies was a central figure for Grenoble, amassing nearly 50 appearances and close to 500 points, and was seen as a leader in their campaign for promotion to France’s Top 14

As seen in the X post below:

In 2023, he and his wife Elianna relocated to France as he joined Grenoble in an effort to help the club secure promotion to the Top 14, France’s elite rugby competition.

Wales rugby injury updates and player retirement

In related rugby news, former Wales and British and Irish Lions full-back Liam Williams, 34, has been forced to step away from the sport after an ongoing knee injury. Williams, who earned 93 caps for Wales, made the decision following persistent fitness challenges.

In recent months, several international rugby players have been compelled to retire prematurely due to injuries, highlighting the physical demands of the sport. French rugby player Uini Atonio was also forced to retire after suffering a significant health setback.

Middle East conflicts threaten Boks Tests

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks’ 2026 international Test season begins in July with South Africa hosting England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

However, growing tensions linked to the Middle East conflict are emerging as a significant off-field concern, with potential implications for the new Nations Championship.

Source: Briefly News