Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida following a car crash that resulted in his vehicle rolling over

Authorities confirmed charges related to driving under the influence, alongside allegations linked to refusing a lawful test during the investigation

The incident has intensified scrutiny around Woods as he continues to deal with recent injuries and a reduced playing schedule in professional golf

Golfing legend Tiger Woods was reportedly arrested on Friday, 27 March 2026, after being found to have been driving under the influence. His car had rolled in a crash in Florida, as the American golfer faces fresh legal troubles

The 15-time major champion was charged with damage to property and had refused to submit to a lawful test. The accident, which sent shockwaves through the sports world on Friday, is the latest setback to hit Woods, who was also suspected by authorities to have taken an unknown substance that could have contributed to the 50-year-old’s impairment.

Reports from BBC Sport state that he had to crawl out of the passenger door to make his way out of his Land Rover. He undertook a breathalyser test, which he passed, but refused to take a urine test. No one was harmed during the crash.

Tiger Woods arrest and crash details

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sheriff John Budensiek said that the accident had occurred a few moments after Woods had allegedly attempted to overtake a truck at high speed. After investigators arrived at the scene of the crash, according to Sheriff Budensiek, Woods showed signs of impairment.

Budensiek told reporters that officers conducted several tests on Woods and took into account his reported injuries and past surgeries, while still carrying out in-depth roadside assessments. He was arrested shortly after the accident, which happened on Beach Road in Jupiter just before 21:00 South African time.

The sheriff further explained that there were no suspicions of alcohol being a contributory factor to the crash, since the golfing icon eventually passed the breathalyser test with triple zeros. He added that Woods had turned down a urine test, and that he had cooperated with law enforcement agents and did not want to incriminate himself.

"He has a right to refuse that test," added the sheriff.

"There is a statute which he will be charged with for refusing to take that test, but we will never get definitive results as to what he was impaired on at the time of the crash."

As seen in the X post below:

The incident took place on Beach Road in Jupiter, where Woods reportedly lost control of his Land Rover after attempting to overtake another vehicle at speed. Authorities confirmed that the vehicle rolled during the collision, though no injuries were reported.

DUI charges and police investigation

Law enforcement officials stated that Woods showed signs of impairment during roadside testing. While he passed a breathalyser test, his refusal to take a urine test led to additional charges linked to non-compliance with lawful testing procedures.

Watch the video below for more details:

Social media was a frenzy with reactions following the dramatic crash, with some siding with Woods and offering him their unwavering support even in the midst of another difficult episode in the icon’s decorated career.

@AckTeacher:

"This guy has given so many people great memories and is so inspirational. His competitive nature and drive are admirable. Prayers for Tiger. I can’t imagine the pain from his injuries, and pain pills are tough not to get addicted to."

@roadtripdude1:

"Doesn’t look under the influence to me"

@SGusch:

"I stand with Tiger."

In other golf stories, South Africa successfully hosted the LIV Golf tournament, which was won by an American golfer Bryson Dechambeau last Sunday in Steyn City. During the final day, legendary golfer Gary Player landed by parachute in a spectacle that did little to shift the spotlight.

South African golfer on supporting Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that South African golf star Dean Burmester shared the reason behind his decision to show support for Bafana Bafana during the LIV Golf tournament.

On day two of the four-day competition, Burmester stepped out in the newly released Adidas away kit for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

Source: Briefly News