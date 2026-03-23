A dramatic playoff showdown delivered one of the most memorable finishes on South African soil, with the title decided under immense pressure

A record-breaking crowd created an electric atmosphere, turning the event into one of the biggest spectacles on the LIV Golf calendar

An emotional champion connected deeply with local fans, celebrating a milestone victory that carried both personal and sporting significance

The United States of America (USA) golfer Bryson DeChambeau was the star of the show at the historic LIV Golf South Africa, which wrapped up on Sunday, 22 March 2026, at Steyn City.

Bryson Dechambeau walks on the fairway of the 14th green on the fourth day of the LIV Golf South Africa tournament at The Club in Steyn City on March 22, 2026. Image: WIKUS DE WET

Source: Getty Images

The American came out on top in a playoff against Jon Rahm after both finished at 26-under-par over four rounds. He sealed victory with a birdie on the first playoff hole. The win marked his second consecutive LIV title after triumphing in Singapore the week before. It is also his fifth career LIV Golf win, putting him among the tour’s most successful players.

The tournament turned on one clutch moment. DeChambeau hit a remarkable 3-wood from a difficult wet lie on the playoff hole. That shot set up the winning birdie, while Rahm struggled from a bunker. DeChambeau was visibly emotional, hinting at personal challenges off the course. He described the South African crowd as one of the best he has ever experienced. Over 100,000 fans attended, turning it into one of LIV’s biggest events ever.

He took to social media after his historic win with a moving post dedicated to South Africa following the country’s successful hosting of the tournament.

@brysondech

“I love you South Africa! 🇿🇦❤️ What an honour it was to win in front of the most incredible fans. You guys made my first experience in South Africa unforgettable! The game is trending and I’m excited for the next couple of weeks! #backtoback Much love.”

Read the moving post on X below:

Bryson DeChambeau’s message to South Africa wins hearts

His post was welcomed with love from South Africans online:

@FeArFoKoL2:

“Very bad things are happening in South Africa, hence American golfers are having the time of their lives here.”

@veneration1:

“It’s within our DNA, it is called Ubuntu. Congratulations.”

@andrew_crockett:

“Very impressive 26 under par and a testament to your character that the South African fans supported you through that. Well done, all around, life, golf, faith and building a legacy in this great game.”

@ShweleNgelosi:

“Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 It was lovely hosting you guys, hope you enjoyed your stay in our beautiful country.”

@stanley_d_baker:

“What a golf shot in the playoff. Way to go, Bryson. Great week for golf worldwide. Loved the team drama, and well done to Crushers!”

@JarrodBlackburn:

“Congrats, Bryson!”

@glissonniekerk:

“I think you need to get your African name next time you come back. Thanks for embracing our people and the country.”

Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC reacts during day four of LIV Golf South Africa at The Club at Steyn City on March 22, 2026 in Johannesburg. Image: Johan Rynners

Source: Getty Images

LIV Golf South Africa drama and 2027 announcement

The tournament, which started on Thursday, 19 March, was also marred by a fans’ brawl. However, it delivered a stunning moment on Sunday when legendary golfer Gary Player landed via parachute. Organisers have since announced that the 2027 edition will also be staged at Steyn City, with the event scheduled for April.

South African golfer on supporting Bafana Bafana

Briefly News previously reported that South African golf star Dean Burmester shared the reason behind his decision to show support for Bafana Bafana during the LIV Golf tournament.

On day two of the four-day competition, Burmester stepped out in the newly released Adidas away kit for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.

Source: Briefly News