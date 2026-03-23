Special needs learners at a Kimberley school stopped President Ramaphosa cold with a military drill on Human Rights Day

The children’s precision and coordination left both Ramaphosa and Sports Minister McKenzie visibly stunned during the school visit

Re Tlameleng Special School has over a hundred learners who continue to defy every expectation the world sets for them

Special needs learners at a Kimberley school left President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie visibly stunned on Human Rights Day with a military drill performance.

President Ramaphosa and Gayton McKenzie looking stunned after watching the drill by the learners. Images: @athigeleba

Source: TikTok

The president and sports minister were not ready for what the children had planned for them. Not many could have predicted what was about to unfold in front of the country’s head of state.

It happened at Re Tlameleng Special School in Galeshewe, Kimberley, on Human Rights Day, 21 March 2026. Ramaphosa had arrived at the school as part of the day’s official programme in the Northern Cape. What was supposed to be a structured commemorative visit turned into one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend.

A drill not many saw coming

The learners launched into a full military-style drill right in front of the country’s head of state. The precision and discipline on display brought both Ramaphosa and McKenzie to a complete standstill. The reactions on their faces communicated far more than any speech could have managed on the day.

Athi Geleba, Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, posted the clip on TikTok on 22 March 2026, and it spread like wildfire across South Africa. Judging from the comments on the post, people who watched the video could not quite believe what they were seeing from a group of special needs learners.

Watch the military drill in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Masha Tumelo commented:

“She's more experienced than Angie Motshega. 🤝”

@JoyNols wrote:

“Dear Ramaphosa, please increase the grant. 😭I'm so emotional that R560 is not enough for this kid.”

@jacaranda_tom said:

“I’m literally in tears. This is so personal.😓❤️ I hope they make it in life and not go through this unemployment demon.”

@EvoA1212 noted:

"We called it Scouts" back in the days. But then why am I so emotional? 😢🥺 This brings hope 🙏 to our children's future. Well done, team that's led by a young girl. 🥰”

@Nozinhle❤️❤️ commented:

"This is the best way to discipline, skill & train our kids about life and the environment. Scouting is one of the best things I know, and I was a scout too until my senior position.”

@Sakhiwe Mampofu said:

“This reminds me of my primary school days when I was part of the scouts. Too much discipline is taught there. 🪯”

Re Tlameleng Special Needs School is the only school in the Northern Cape dedicated to learners with hearing and visual impairments. Image: The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

Source: Facebook

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