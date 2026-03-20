A Cape Town couple marked two years together with only a cake and a candle, and Mzansi cannot stop talking about it

South Africans have been consistently celebrating couples who choose real love over expensive gestures, and this pair fits into that wave

The couple's clips set against the backdrop of Camps Bay and Clifton show a pair who clearly know how to enjoy the simple things

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Cape Town couple shut down the idea that love needs a price tag. On 7 March 2026, TikToker @bamanye89 shared a clip of him and his girlfriend marking two years together.

The couple’s simple anniversary celebration impressed many South African TikTokers. Images: @bamanye89

Source: TikTok

The setting was nothing fancy, but it said more than enough. A cake, candles, and each other were all they needed. The combination was enough to stop Mzansi mid-scroll.

The couple appears to be based in Cape Town, going by their social media. Their pages show the two enjoying a picnic at Camps Bay and having fun at Clifton Beach. @bamanye89 is originally from Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape. When it came to their anniversary, they kept it close and celebrated in their own room.

Two years and a candle

The detail caught Mzansi’s eyes, although it was small. The number-1 candle from their first anniversary cake had been swapped for a number-2. There was no restaurant booking by @bamanye89 and his partner, not that it is bad. There is something about watching people celebrate without all the noise.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the celebrations

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Khazi commented:

“I am in a 6-year relationship with my partner, but I never experienced this. 🥰 I am happy for you guys.❤️”

@haward said:

“Please don't check her phone, we want to see the 3rd anniversary. 🥰👌”

@Oza noted:

“The guy is so excited about this whole thing. 🥺 This is a green flag. It’s your turn my sister. ❤️💃”

@mmabathomohlamme said:

“I now celebrate even a 2-week anniversary because I never get to 12 months. 😭😂”

@Kenton Molibe wrote:

“Our Brother is so happy, you can tell by the smile on his face, it wasn’t even fading. It was pure joy. Sister, as men, we are grateful for the love that you keep sharing with our brother. He is super Happy.”

@.: Ras_Rasivhaga_ commented:

“Happy couples should start paying the happiness tax.”

The couple having a picnic at Camps Bay beach. Image: @bamanye89

Source: TikTok

More anniversary celebrations

Source: Briefly News