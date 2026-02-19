South African comedian Mpho Popps and his wife, Latoyah Mei-Modikoane, recently celebrated their anniversary

The comedian shared photos from their beautiful wedding ceremony on Instagram, and Mzansi showered the couple with love

Mpho and Letoyah kept their wedding day under wraps, leaving many people confused but extremelyhappy for the couple

Mpho Popps and his wife, Latoyah Mei-Modikoane, celebrated their wedding ceremony.

Love was in the air for Mpho Popps and his beautiful, dashing bride, Latoyah Mei-Modikoane.

On their anniversary, the low-key couple shared some pictures taken on their secret wedding day, leaving the internet in total awe.

Mpho and wife share loved-up wedding pics

On social media, the comedian and Letoyah, who previously celebrated 15 years together, penned sweet messages to one another, proving just how deep their love goes.

"Happy anniversary, Latoyah Makaelo Modikoane. Thank you for making my life so much better. I love you so much," the comedian wrote.

Returning the love, Letoya shared more photos from their special day with a heartwarming letter, which read:

"Happy Anniversary, my love @mphopopps. God has been so incredibly good to our little family and us. Thank you for loving me the way you do and for making me the happiest woman in the world. Our full-circle moment, and this is only the beginning. I love you, my Poppy."

In September 2025, Mpho posted photos which were taken from their traditional ceremony, which formed part of their marriage journey. The Xhosa ceremony in question is called iLwamkelo lwabaYeni, which is a tradition done to welcome the groom's family.

Many people assumed that it was their traditional wedding ceremony. Another confusing factor was that it had an Xhosa theme, and neither parties are of Xhosa origins.

Mpho Popps and his wife Latoyah Mei-Modikoane, had a private traditional wedding ceremony.

Below are some of the heartwarming responses from fans:

Momo_matsunyane said:

"WOW!!! You both are absolutely exquisite!! Happy anniversary."

Refilwe_modiselle shared:

"Ohhh, you two, when I think of your story. God really has been good, and may He continue to keep you in His care, Grace and love."

Boipelo dikobe stated:

"Happy anniversary, cheese babies. I pray God is always with you."

Phe_ngceseh gushed:

"I also want a man who will choose to marry me over and over again. Congratulations you guys."

Zanelepotelwa stated:

"YAY!!! Congratulations guys!!! I’m so so so happy for you. May God continue to bless you endlessly."

Phethola_makhetha shared:

"Happy Anniversary and congratulations, you two! Love always wins. @latoyahmei_, you look radiant, my sis. Just gorgeous!"

Londeka_thebeautyboss added:

"What a God thing! Oh, so beautiful. The Modikoane’s! May God look after you, sweet hearts and keep enjoying his great fruits."

Mpho Popps shares throwback photos

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpho Popps reflected on his lovely traditional wedding to his wife, Latoya Mei.

The beloved comedian shared beautiful throwback pictures from the ceremony, where they were surrounded by close friends and family. Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their nuptials with heartfelt messages.

