Mpho Popps reflected on his lovely traditional wedding to his wife, Latoya Mei

The beloved comedian shared beautiful throwback pictures from the ceremony, where they were surrounded by close friends and family

Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their nuptials with heartfelt messages

South African comedian Mpho Popps and his wife Latoya Mei recently sealed their union with a lovely traditional wedding ceremony.

On 20 September 2025, the couple celebrated their Umembeso, which is a ceremony in which the groom’s family presents gifts to the bride’s family as a gesture of gratitude and respect.

Looking back at the ceremony on 2 October, Popps (real name Mpho Modikoane) posted pictures from the occasion and wrote:

"From now on, please call me Ntate Modikoane, and you may address @latoyahmei_ as Ma-Modikoane. @imanimodikoane is still Imani Bazookah Modikoane."

In a later post, he reflected on the celebration, saying it was the best day of the year:

"This was by far the best day of 2025. What a blessed day it was, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my brothers, my soldiers, my right-hand men and the whole Modikoane klan. Thank you so much for all the love and support. We love you all so much."

His gorgeous wife shared more photos from the event, attended by celebrity friends Slee Ndlovu and Nomzamo Mbatha, who formed part of the wedding party. She credited God for making it all possible:

"What a truly blessed day it was. Looking back at these moments leaves me in awe of what God has done for us, His goodness and His faithfulness that continues to carry us. Surrounded by people who love us, support us, and constantly cheer us on, we are reminded of just how deeply blessed we are."

Followers took to the comments section to celebrate the Modikoanes. See the pictures from their ceremony below:

Mzansi shows love to Mr and Mrs Modikoane

Fans and celebrity friends congratulated the Modikoanes on their nuptials. Read their comments below:

Actor Thapelo Mokoena said:

"Congrats, Popps and Latoya! Blessings and great memories up ahead!"

tebogomalope wrote:

"Congrats, brother, what a beautiful thing. To a life of joy and fulfilment, more blessings to you and the missus."

mphooseitutu posted:

"Congratulations, bitso! God bless your beautiful union!"

Actress and TV producer Nomzamo Mbatha cheered:

"The most beautiful day! I’m team you TWO!"

maaya_makaora responded:

"I love you both as if I know you. I pray for this union to grace God's plans to keep until forever. Love is beautiful."

iamthandolwethu said:

"So beautiful, my love. God Bless your union."

lesedimoeketsi79 reacted:

"God created such a beautiful thing - love. Congrats to the both of you."

