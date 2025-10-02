Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne shared a hilarious dance video on social media

The pair joined the viral trend of husbands changing their surnames to their wives' after the latest judgment by the Constitutional Court

The Kgosinkwes' now-viral video drew both laughter and criticism from the online community

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife joined a viral challenge. Image: theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

South African singer Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne posted a hilarious skit dancing to Theo's upcoming song with Lwa Ndlunkulu, Injabulo.

After the recent Constitutional Court judgement was passed, allowing husbands to take their wives' surnames, Theo and Vourne joked about going to have his last name changed to hers on 1 October 2025:

"On our way to change hubby's surname."

Draped in blue Setswana traditional attire, Theo was indeed in his "makoti" (or "rakoti") era. He topped his look off with a blanket and headscarf, typically worn by brides, and his coy demeanour stood out.

Vourne, on the other hand, wore a semi-formal outfit usually worn by the groom-to-be during the pre-wedding gatherings, such as Lobola negotiations. She playfully twirled her hubby and even slapped his bum.

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife, Vourne, joked about changing his surname to hers. Image: theo_kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

With the passed judgment, so came the viral trend of men jokingly considering taking their wives' and girlfriends' surnames to ease the burden of being breadwinners and heads of households.

The Kgosinkwes' video generated thousands of impressions on social media and hundreds of polarised feedback from viewers.

Watch the couple's video below:

How did social media react?

Fans and followers had a good laugh at the couple's hilarious video. Read some of their comments below:

SuperCoach2023 showed love to the Kgosinkwes:

"I love this couple so much. May God protect their love for each other. Them and Tony and Sthandiwe Kgoroge, I hope they are still how I know them, together."

venice_theunisen said:

"Yassss! Theo Williams has a nice ring to it."

james_magagula joked:

Theo no! You can see he's missed the recent men's conference. We discussed this!"

wendy.jordaan wrote:

"Love it, and Theo is so sassy!"

mel_in_the_mix posted:

"You two are hilarious! Much love."

Theo and Vourne Kgosinkwe's viral video sparked criticism. Image: vourne04

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, the video was widely criticised by users who questioned Theo's sexuality:

LungzM said:

"The signs have always been there. We’ve just been quiet."

WaNkwatisa wrote:

"This broer is so in touch with his feminine side, it’s worrying."

marthafocker_ posted:

"Oh, the allegations will never be beaten."

BotziMarcus claimed:

"It might allegedly be a lavender marriage. We see but we do not judge."

JtMatshaba was not impressed:

"Very feminine guy! I don't condone these so-called 'jokes.'"

Anele Mdoda and hubby go on vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda's romantic getaway with her husband, Prince Bonelela 'Buza' Mgudlwa.

The newlyweds jetted off to a romantic destination and enjoyed some alone time. They shared some captivating vacation content that had fans reeling from the FOMO.

Social media supporters couldn't help but admire Anele and her hubby's loving relationship.

Source: Briefly News